The Panasonic devices put information at the fingertips of warehouse staff, making employee’s lives easier and improving customer service.

BRACKNELL, UK. 28th July 2021 – When Boucard Emballages, a company marketing industrial packaging and logistics solutions, wanted to optimise inventory management and improve the productivity of its mobile workforce, it chose Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged tablets. The solution puts information at the fingertips of warehouse staff, making employee’s lives easier and improving customer service.

Boucard Emballages uses the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 in tablet mode with its forklifts

The company is using the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 in tablet mode with its forklifts. It displays orders for warehouse workers, shows the location of goods and enables the business to share data in real-time across the organisation’s three French sites using WiFi or 4G.

"Above all we needed a robust solution that could withstand shocks and that could also be easily visible in the low lighting of our storage centres. Panasonic TOUGHBOOK tablets worked perfectly and integrated easily into our work environment and in particular on our forklifts,” said Xavier Frouin, IT manager at Boucard Emballages.

Ideal for warehouse operations

The latest generation TOUGHBOOK 33 device includes a 12” outdoor 1,200cd/m2 QHD (2160 x 1440 pixels) display with 3:2 aspect ratio and sunlight viewable, glove enabled, 10-finger capacitive dual touchscreen. In addition, it includes an IP55 digitizer pen for workers that need the highest levels of writing, drawing or signature accuracy in the toughest weather conditions.

With its detachable keyboard and six usage modes, a comprehensive range of industry ports and customisable options, the 2-in-1 offers the best of all worlds for mobile workers. Drop resistant to 150cm and with an IP65 rating against dust and water, this latest device is tough enough for any environment.

View the full customer story here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-toughbook/videos/native/urn:li:ugcPost:6807953961191018496/

Press Contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)1183 340224

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.02 billion (6,698.8 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020). Visit: www.toughbook.eu