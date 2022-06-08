Amsterdam, 8th Jun, 2022 — Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, today announced it has been selected by one of the largest French telecommunication operators, Bouygues Telecom, to deploy Etiya’s Cloud Ready End to End Digital Business Platform.

This digital business platform will allow Bouygues Telecom to offer a seamless customer experience with greater commercial, digital and technical agility and effortless integration of new services, partnerships, brands, and features.

“We are delighted to be working with Bouygues Telecom”, said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya, “We are excited to have been selected as their partner in revamping customers’ end to end experience and allowing Bouygues Telecom’s 3 commercial brands to become digital-ready.”

“We selected Etiya’s Digital Business Platform not only because of its comprehensive portfolio and technical capabilities, but also because of Etiya’s Global Industrial Experience and References”, said Aurelie Stock-Poeuf CEO of Bouygues Telecom’s BTBD. “This partnership will allow us to evolve into a Digital brand focus, providing an agile and new generation digital services marketplace.”

About Bouygues

Bouygues Telecom, a global communications operator, successfully delivers the best in technology to its 22.9 million customers every day. Through the excellence of its 4G and 5G networks and its landline and cloud services, customers can enjoy their digital lives simply, fully and wherever they are.

#OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble - www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience focused AI driven Digital Transformation with its own award-winning product portfolio. Founded in 2004, Etiya has more than 1200 and offices in 3 continents and 7 countries. Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provides competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business. Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.

With the “Connected Customer First” approach which prioritizes the digital customer experience and the agile methodology it applies becoming digital-ready is possible in a matter of months via fast delivery of products and solutions. www.etiya.com