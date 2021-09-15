LONDON – Wednesday September 15th 2021: Brady Technologies (“Brady”), a leading provider of energy and commodities trading, risk and logistics management software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CRisk, an enterprise risk management platform for the energy and commodities markets.



CRisk’s software enables physical and financial trading participants to globally manage their credit and liquidity risk on a modern, intuitive platform. The acquisition will strengthen Brady’s extensive risk management and analytics capabilities.

“The acquisition elevates our market position in the risk management space and demonstrates our commitment to grow this business,” said Bernard Delahaye, CEO of Brady. “Ongoing market volatility and stressed supply chains continue to present major challenges for energy and commodity trading companies. We are committed to helping these businesses mitigate their credit risk profiles and increase their earnings potential in an agile and cost-efficient way.”

The CRisk platform serves companies trading physical and financial asset classes with a single solution built by renowned industry specialists that is both sophisticated and intuitive.

“Core areas include internal scoring, OTC margining, counterparty exposure management, credit mitigation, pre-deal checking, liquidity risk and targeted alerting - all in a real-time architecture” said Lars Ribjerg, Managing Director of CRisk. “We are excited to be part of Brady’s growth and expansion strategy and look forward to supplementing their solutions with our best-in-class advanced risk and analytics capabilities.”

“There are strong synergies between our organisations with our heritage in the European energy markets” said Ali Celik, Managing Director of CRisk. “With this combination, we will be empowered to roll out our product innovation plans and continue to address the evolving needs of both established and fast-growing energy and commodity companies.”

Brady Technologies has been a Hanover Investors portfolio company since 2020.

“We are excited to add CRisk’s market-leading risk management capabilities to Brady’s already strong offering in the space,” said Matthew Peacock, Founder of Hanover Investors and Chairman of Brady.

***

About Brady Technologies

Brady Technologies is a leading provider of energy and commodities trading, risk, and logistics management software that empowers global market participants to trade confidently, profitably and sustainably today and in the future. Its customers include renowned multinationals, where Brady software sits at the core of their mission-critical global trading operations. Brady’s portfolio of applications covers the entire trading operation from capture of financial and physical trades, through risk management, handling of physical operations, back-office treasury and settlement, for power, oil, gas, coal, FX, emissions, refined and unrefined metals, and agricultural products. For more information, please visit www.bradytechnologies.com

Press Enquiries:

Craig Vintcent, Chief Revenue Officer, Brady Technologies

craig.vintcent@bradytechnologies.com

+44 (0)20 3301 1200

OR

Ryan Seller, PR Account Manager

rseller@thecommso.com

07464 630688