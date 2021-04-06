Firm eyes senior talent to develop strategy as a destination practice for fast-growth businesses.

LONDON - London and Manchester-based law firm Brandsmiths, is continuing its strategy to bring in the very best talent to serve enterprising brands with real ambition. The firm has strengthened its growing IP team with the key appointment of Joel Barry, who joins the firm as a specialist consultant.

Joel Barry

Barry, formerly Head of Intellectual Property at CMS (and previously Olswang), brings with him a strong trade mark prosecution and litigation practice, working for household name brands, alongside property development companies, restaurateurs, online retailers, medical devices companies, film companies, record labels and art galleries. It follows the recent appointment of Andrew Murch as Head of Trade Marks, who has worked with prominent clients such as All Bar One, Bremont Watches, Royal Ascot and Dr Martens.

Founding Partner, Adam Morallee, said: “We are delighted to welcome someone with Joel’s extensive experience. He will no doubt help us expand our trade mark and IP practice as we continue to build towards becoming a go-to firm for IP rich businesses.”

Barry comments “I am excited to team up with Brandsmiths, their quality practice, entrepreneurial spirit and stellar reputation for big ticket litigation is a fantastic combination and a great platform for my practice.”

Since its launch in 2014, Brandsmiths has helped a range of entrepreneurial, free-thinkers, particularly leading digital platform businesses such as LADbible, Vinted and Missguided, make the most of their intangible assets and their creative ideas, regardless of whether they’re leading a start-up or a global concern.

Morallee, continues: “We believe that businesses making the most of creativity and technology have a competitive advantage. We’re obsessed with helping those clients build great businesses. Of course, to make that happen, we also have to create the destination employer brand for leading thinkers in IP, too. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Brandsmiths plans more recruitment and expansion over the coming months, to keep up with the pace of fast- growth digital businesses, many of which seem to be thriving in a post-pandemic world.

Founded by ex-Mishcon de Reya Partner Adam Morallee in 2014, Brandsmiths is the law firm for IP-rich businesses. It has developed a reputation for being a vital commercial advisor for entrepreneurial genius, but it is also increasingly recognised as the go-to team for established brands who value fresh thinking and a contemporary attitude. From offices in London and Manchester a dedicated team represent clients in a range of sectors, particularly platforms, ecommerce, sport, technology and FMCG. Clients include Microsoft, BMW, Trivago, Hunter, Mini, Umbro, Puregym, Missguided and a range of tomorrow’s major players. Brandsmiths is increasingly recognised as a leading firm in the creation, exploitation, extension and protection of value, and is naturally more agile and flexible than many of its larger rivals, with a culture and operating structure designed to allow the best and brightest lawyers excel.