Innovative IP law firm recruits creative industry leader as new Chief Operating Officer

LONDON - London and Manchester-based law firm Brandsmiths continues its strategy to bring in the best talent to serve IP-rich businesses, announcing that Rob Hands has joined the firm to lead on operational management. Hands rose from the sports desk to become Executive Managing Editor across The Times and The Sunday Times. He worked closely with legal teams, helping to pioneer the compliance regime following the Leveson Report, and with senior IP counsel on talent and IP-related contracts.

Rob Hands

Hands comments: “I couldn’t have wished for a better place to start in a new sector than Brandsmiths, a firm with an impressive past but an even brighter future. My job is to ensure that the foundations for strong continued growth are well embedded, augmenting the excellent work our fee earners are delivering in ever greater volume.”

Hands joins a growing team focused on becoming the destination practice for top practitioners from the world of TMT law. The firm recently strengthened its data and cyber team with the key appointment of Mark Gleeson, a specialist in data breach management, GDPR compliance, cross-border data flows, data protection disputes as well as regulatory investigations and enforcement. He joins other recent hires that include Joel Barry, formerly Head of Intellectual Property at global law firm CMS, and Andrew Murch as Head of Trade Marks, who has worked with prominent clients such as All Bar One, Bremont Watches, Cinch, Royal Ascot and Dr Martens.

Founding Partner of Brandsmiths, Adam Morallee comments: "In order for our growth to be sustainable, we need to invest in our operational capability alongside our legal talent. I think the legal industry has moved on from the days where non fee-earners were not seen to add significant value to legal businesses; the best firms have the best non legal talent. Rob has gained significant knowledge and expertise running one of the most well-known newspapers in the country and he is someone who can help us learn how to structure and grow a successful multi million pound business.”

Since its launch in 2014, Brandsmiths has helped a range of entrepreneurial businesses, particularly leading digital platform businesses such as LADbible, Vinted and Missguided, make the most of their intangible assets and their creative ideas, regardless of whether they’re leading a start-up or a global concern. The firm is also increasingly becoming the go-to adviser to some of the world’s biggest brands, all responding to digital disruption and the increasing challenges that technological evolution brings with it.

Morallee concludes: “Rob will join our Senior Leadership team and we look forward to working alongside him and learning from him.”

— ENDS —

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:-

Jamie White at Overture London. T: 020 3817 8383.

E: jamie.white@overture.london

NOTE TO EDITORS //

Founded by ex-Mishcon de Reya Partner Adam Morallee in 2014, Brandsmiths is the law firm for IP-rich businesses. It now has a reputation for being a vital commercial advisor for entrepreneurial genius, but it has also developed into the destination firm for established brands who value fresh thinking and a contemporary attitude. With offices in London and Manchester, a dedicated team represent clients in a range of sectors, particularly platforms, ecommerce, sport, technology and FMCG. Clients include Microsoft, BMW, Trivago, Hunter, Mini, Umbro, Puregym, Missguided and many of tomorrow’s major players. Brandsmiths is recognised as a leading firm in the creation, exploitation, extension and protection of value. Naturally more agile and flexible than many of its larger rivals, it has a culture and operating structure that allows the best and brightest lawyers to excel.