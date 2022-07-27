The technology company is showcasing its mobile marketing automation platform Grow and the real results achieved for e-retailers across industries

Sao Paulo, July 27, 2022 - With the constant evolution of e-commerce in Brazil, Upstream, a global specialist in mobile marketing automation, is participating in one of the biggest conferences for e-commerce in the country, Forum E-commerce Brazil. The multinational company is seeking to introduce its solutions that can help e-commerce companies in the Brazilian market maximize customer leads, increase sign-ups, and boost their sales across all possible mobile channels, via its award-winning mobile marketing automation platform, Grow. The Forum is taking place on July 26th and 27th, at Transamerica Expo Center, in Sao Paulo.

“Right now Brazil is experiencing a tremendous growth in e-commerce and we are determined to help local players meet their goals and see their digital marketing campaigns skyrocket. With offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, we have been operating in the country since 2008, meeting mobile marketing demands with the main mobile operators and other companies from segments like education, banks and public agencies. Now our main focus is e-commerce, as we see great potential in terms of growth”, said Dimitris Maniatis, Upstream’s CEO.

Brazil is among the 10 largest e-commerce markets in the world and the second fastest growing. Upstream is expecting a 15% year-on-year growth in the country.

During the event, the company will showcase Grow, demonstrate the martech platform’s functionalities and present live success cases from both the local and international markets.

Grow is a solution made to assist brands achieve more engagement with their customers through a multichannel strategy - SMS, RCS, push-up notifications and many more channels. At the event, participants will have access to the results achieved for one of the largest healthy snack bar companies in Brazil. In only 13 days of the campaign going live, Upstream supported the company to increase its conversion rate, collect thousands of contacts from potential clients and reinforce purchase intent by sending reminders to the customers who had previously abandoned carts on the brand’s website. Upstream’s campaigns via Grow enabled an ROI of 14x higher than the brand’s initial investment, contributing 5.4% of overall sales in just two weeks.

Last month, Upstream revealed its plans for e-commerce in Brazil, aiming to serve marketing automation solutions to some of the top e-commerce companies in the country. With the acquisition of new e-commerce clients and projects in the country, the company is looking to reinforce its local team of professionals by 100% by the end of the year. “We believe in the power of the Brazilian market, as for the past 4 years we have seen very promising growth rates year on year. With the expansion in e-commerce, we are expecting our operations in the country to grow more than 20% annually over the next years", said Dimitris Maniatis.

E-commerce Forum is the largest event for e-commerce in Latin America, expecting to host 15,000 event visitors. Participants can meet up with Upstream and discover how the company’s multi-channel marketing automation solutions combining on-site campaigns and triggered mobile messaging can turn anonymous website visitors into customers and boost sales.

About Upstream

Upstream is a leader in mobile marketing technology in the most important emerging markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions are aimed at 1.2 billion consumers in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. For more information about the company: https://www.upstreamsystems.com/

