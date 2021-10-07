Washington D.C, USA, 07 October 2021: Today, the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) compliments ANATEL, the National Telecommunications Agency of Brazil, on their decision to approve the framework authorizing the use of a TV White Space (TVWS). As global internet usage continues to rise, this decision marks a significant step towards addressing capacity demands in unserved, or underserved regions.

The new TVWS framework was approved on September 30th and will serve as a flexible way to make efficient use of spectrum while protecting existing and incumbent users from interference.

“The COVID-19 crisis has added additional significance to this decision,” says Martha Suarez, President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance. “Access to TVWS will facilitate smaller Internet Service Providers (ISP)s and community networks operating in underserved areas to connect remote and vulnerable communities to vital services, leading to more digital inclusion.”

Enabling the use of White Space is also in line with similar regulatory decisions that have been approved in many other countries, such as United States, Canada, Colombia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Mozambique and Kenya.

In the case of Brazil, the board of commissioners has adopted the general rules authorizing the operation of TVWS unlicensed devices on a secondary basis in the UHF and VHF bands (54-72 MHz, 174-216 MHz, 470-608 MHz and 614-698 MHz). Further developments will take place in the coming months regarding the geolocation database and additional technical specifications of the devices.

In February 2021, the DSA congratulated Brazil on its decision to open the complete 6 GHz band for unlicensed access by restricted radiation devices. “The decision to authorise TVWS further consolidates Brazil’s position as a leader in the development of communication strategies worldwide, enabling innovation, new use cases and considerable benefits for Brazilians and the national economy,” added Suarez.

The UK’s Digital Access Program from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) support the initiative to approve TVWS, which will foster innovation in Brazil.

-ENDS-

About the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance is a global organization advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilization. The DSA’s membership spans multinationals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and academic, research, and other organizations from around the world, all working to create innovative solutions that will increase the amount of available spectrum to the benefit of consumers and businesses alike. Visit http://www.dynamicspectrumalliance.org/.

To find out more about the DSA and its mission, please visit its website.

Media Enquiries

For all media enquiries, please contact Proactive PR at dsa@proactive-pr.com or on +44 (0) 1636 704888.