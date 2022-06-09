Founders Forum Group has invested in full-service tech law firm, Chronos Law

9 JUNE 2022 – LONDON – Founders Forum Group has invested in boutique law firm, Chronos Law and will become a significant minority shareholder. The firm can now accelerate its already rapid growth and will rebrand as Founders Law as part of Founders Forum Group’s growing professional services offering. Chronos will remain fully independent but with the benefit of having a strategically important new shareholder.

Chronos Law logo

Founded in 2019 by fintech specialist and IT lawyer, Tom Bohills (formerly with White & Case LLP), a disruptor to the market norm, Chronos is an entirely virtual law firm that quickly carved a niche servicing scaling fintechs. The firm combines the expertise of private practice with the accessibility of in-house legal counsel. Chronos Law will remain an independent business servicing its already impressive client base and will expand to provide its embedded services to high-growth tech scaleups in the Founders Forum network.

In just three years since inception, Chronos success has been recognised as a finalist or winner by the legal sector’s leading publications including The Law Society Awards, Law.com (UK Legal Week) and Legal Business.

Bohills: “Most tech businesses require flexible legal services that don’t fit the traditional law firm model. I designed the firm to scale with the ambitious start-ups we support. This new investment will enable us to further recruit and satisfy the growing demand from the tech sector and its need for a new way to access legal advice. Chronos (Founders Law) lawyers have and will continue to receive quarterly profit share, no billing targets and complete choice of working from home or office.”

Founded in 2005, Founders Forum emerged as an invite-only event series uniting the world’s most innovative founders, investors, corporate and government leaders for open discussion and collaboration. It has since expanded into a family of businesses that champion founders via education, investment and professional services, with Founders Law marking its first foray into legal services.

Brent Hoberman CBE, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Founders Forum Group: “Tom and his team have built a unique legal practice that’s sensitive to the needs of scaling founders. Their knowledge of the tech ecosystem combined with their agile approach to legal services make them the ideal legal partner. They truly embed themselves in the businesses they support, empowering founders to grow and protect their ideas.”

James Croyston, Chronos Director: “I had trained in private practice and then had various roles including in-house General Counsel; then I met Tom and saw how Chronos was disrupting the legal services market. I joined for many reasons but talking to our team, lawyers want to work in a new way. We had been discussing the firm’s options for future growth and the investment from Founders Forum made the most sense to us; being true to our business model which is to operate to the benefit of our clients, and to provide a new way for lawyers to work and profit share.”

Carolyn Dawson, CEO of Founders Forum Group: “We’re delighted to welcome Chronos Law into Founders Forum Group as we look to provide our community of pioneering tech founders with best-in-class legal support that’s customised to their needs.

“As Founders Forum Group grows, we continue to partner with forward-thinking founders who are passionate about evolving their respective service areas,” says Dawson. “The launch of Founders Law takes us one step closer to providing a full suite of professional services to our global community of ground-breaking entrepreneurs.”

About Chronos Law

Founded only three years ago in 2019 by fintech specialist and IT lawyer Tom Bohills, Chronos is a full-service law firm serving the financial and regulatory tech sector in London and internationally. Its particular focus is on young to medium-maturity technology companies in high-growth mode. A completely virtual model allows the firm to serve clients throughout the UK and Europe without visas or employment barriers. Bohills was previously Head of Legal at fintech company, Red Deer, prior to which he worked at White & Case.

About Founders Forum Group

Founders Forum Group is an event-powered community and family of businesses supporting innovative entrepreneurs at every stage of their journeys.

FF’s invite-only forums unite founders, investors, corporate and government leaders to tackle era-defining questions in iconic locations across the globe. This year’s event line-up includes flagship forums in Singapore, London, New York and Berlin.

Since 2019, Founders Forum has partnered with Informa Tech to celebrate the strength and diversity of UK tech through London Tech Week. The partnership combines Informa’s world-class event infrastructure with Founders Forum’s unparalleled convening power. The joint venture allows London Tech Week to enrich its impact and expand its reach with sector-specific and representation-driven events including ClimateTech, Elevating Founders, EQL Her, the Future of Work summit, and HealthTech.

Fuelled by the connections and ideas forged at the group’s flagship events, Founders Forum businesses support the needs of today’s founders via networking (Grip), education (01 Founders, Framework, Smartup, and the Centre for Entrepreneurs’ NEF+ programme), professional services (Founders Keepers, Founders Law), investment (Founders Factory, firstminute capital, Creator Fund) and charitable giving (Founders Pledge). In 2021, the group sold its innovation strategy consulting firm, Founders Intelligence, to global consultancy, Accenture.

