E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Stuttgart, 8 December 2021 Holger Blecker, the CEO of the fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger, has been elected as the new president of the International Association of Department Stores, IADS. This international association promotes a strong and future-oriented retail sector and is the oldest association of department stores worldwide, founded in 1928.

The 62nd General Assembly of the IADS elected Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker as its new president on 28 October 2021 in Paris. The 51-year-old retail expert will represent the international association for an initial period of one year. Breuninger has been a member of the IADS since 1987 and previously provided a president of the IADS in 1991 with Willem G. van Agtmael. Holger Blecker is now succeeding Juan Carlos Escribano, CEO of the Palacio de Hierro SAB de Group (Mexico).

“Leading the IADS with its world-famous department stores during these challenging times is a great honour and is of particular significance for me. Together, we represent strong department stores that are resolutely tackling the challenges of the future and undergoing major transformations. All members have their roots in retail and share a strong commitment to in-store, service-oriented commerce and vibrant cities as well as the opportunities of digitalisation. As department stores, we are always rein-venting ourselves and creating an attractive lifestyle experience for our customers.”

(Holger Blecker, Chairman of the Breuninger Management)

Together with the new vice-president Kamshim Lau (Lifestyle International Holdings Hong Kong), Holger Blecker will promote the interests of the IADS and further expand the position of the association in the international trade sector.

International Association of Department Stores

The IADS is the most exclusive and oldest professional department store think tank in the world. Its uniqueness lies in the close relationship between its member CEOs, making it a very powerful asset for decision-making at the highest level. Today, the Association gathers a group of 12 members across the world, all leaders or key players on their respective markets, and represents more than €31bn cumulated annual turnover, achieved through more than 490 stores with 233,000 associates in 19 countries. Members are: Centro Beco (Venezuela), Beijing Hualian Group (PRC), Breuninger (Germany), El Corte Inglés (Spain), El Palacio de Hierro (Mexico), Falabella (Chile), Galeries Lafayette (France), Lifestyle International Holding (Hong Kong), Magasin du Nord (Denmark), Manor (Switzerland), The Mall (Thailand), SM (Philippines). The wide variety of business models and cultures represented provide the Association and its members with a richness in the exchange which is all the more valuable for the solutions and thought-provoking debates that it generates.

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is also available to customers in Austria, Switzerland and Poland. Apart from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000 employees. The grand opening of Breuninger in Hamburg is planned for 2023.

