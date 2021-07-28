E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Grand opening 2023 in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district

Stuttgart/Hamburg, 28 July 2021 The beautiful things in life are coming to beautiful Hamburg: In 2023, Stuttgart-based fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger will open a new flagship store in the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, its first location in northern Germany. As the largest anchor tenant by far in the heart of Hamburg’s HafenCity district, Breuninger will occupy a total area of more than 14,000 square metres in the future. The long-term lease agreement with the project developer and district operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) was signed today in Hamburg.

Breuninger-HafenCity

“As a gateway to the world, Hamburg has been at the top of our wish list for some time now. Hamburg is a modern, cosmopolitan and dynamic city of commerce. As a merchant, you are bound to be drawn to Hamburg sooner or later. So we are thrilled that Breuninger has now found its own home in this versatile and impressive metropolis in the far north”, says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker about the decision to open up shop in the northern German city.

The new Breuninger Department Store will be the centrepiece of the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, which is currently under construction. The new Breuninger location in Hamburg extends over a total area of 14,000 square metres on three floors. Situated directly on the banks of the Nordelbe river, with an attractive blend of inspiring retail locations, cosmopolitan dining concepts and a strong offering of entertainment and culture, HafenCity is developing into a vibrant future destination with the new Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district. Over an area of 419,000 square metres, an urban mixed-use district is being constructed in line with international standards encompassing residential units, offices, hotels and a cruise ship terminal. The grand opening of the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier with Breuninger as principal tenant is planned for 2023.

Holger Blecker is enthusiastic about this new premium location in the Hanseatic city: “We are thrilled to have found an attractive home in the heart of the HafenCity with the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier. Breuninger firmly believes in brick-and-mortar retail with high standards as well as vibrant cities and urban quarters. What is happening in the HafenCity is one of the most exciting urban development projects in Europe, and we would like to play an active role.”

Consistent growth strategy

Up to now, Breuninger has been known in Hamburg primarily due to its rapidly growing online shop. “Many of our breuninger.com customers live in and around Hamburg”, explains Blecker. “We look forward to inviting everyone to visit us in the Überseequartier and personally welcoming them.”

For Breuninger, this is already the second stage of stationary expansion this year: In May 2021, it was announced that the Stuttgart-based company is taking over KONEN Bekleidungshaus GmbH & Co. KG with two KONEN department stores in Munich and BRAM in Luxembourg. The commitment to a network of retail shops and vibrant, flourishing city centres is a fundamental element of Breuninger’s long-term growth strategy.

Successful collaboration with URW

With the Hamburg location, the fashion and lifestyle company is expanding its stationary presence to a total of 14 department stores. By signing this lease agreement, Breuninger is also expanding its successful collaboration with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Since January 2020, URW is in charge of centre and asset management for the two BreuningerLänder centres in Sindelfingen und Ludwigsburg in the region of Stuttgart. These two centres are among the most successful shopping malls of Germany.

“The strategic partnership with Breuninger is the next milestone in the project development of the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier. The flagship store with a total area of 14,000 square meters distributed on three levels will be a central figurehead for the quarter. With Breuninger, one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe, we are once again introducing a brand to Hamburg that is not yet represented in the city”, remarks Andreas Hohlmann, Managing Director for Austria & Germany at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, welcoming Breuninger to Hamburg.

“With its flagship store specifically developed for the location, the quarter is gaining an attractive centrepiece and increasing its national and international prominence. We look forward to the partnership and the grand opening in autumn 2023.”

Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier: Modern urbanity for Hamburg

In the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district in Hamburg’s HafenCity, a total of 14 buildings are under construction for a new vibrant destination in Hamburg with outstanding architecture and a unique occupancy mix. Retail, entertainment concepts and more than 40 dining units are closely coordinated with offices for around 4,000 workplaces, three hotels, a cruise ship terminal and a total of 650 residential units. The quarter is optimally integrated into the local infrastructure with its own metro station, bus lines and various mobility services. The mixed-used project comprises a total area of 419,000 square metres and will be executed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield until autumn 2023 with a total investment of more than one billion euros.

