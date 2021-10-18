E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Internationalisation and online business

After Austria (2017) and Switzerland (2019), Breuninger is now expanding to Poland in October 2021 and thereby delivering the beautiful things in life to a non-German speaking country for the first time. The planned launch of the new online shop www.breuninger.com/pl for Germany's neighbouring country is another fundamental step towards internationalisation and part of the ambitious growth strategy pursued by the fashion and lifestyle company.

E.Breuninger

With several hundred million visitors per year, www.breuninger.com is one of the most successful e-commerce providers by far within the premium segment for German-speaking territories. The upcoming launch of the new online shop in Poland represents a new approach for the company focusing on the European market.

Starting in October 2021, Polish customers can now discover around 1,500 international designer brands and select newcomer brands at breuninger.com/pl. The product range will be launched primarily in line with the existing Breuninger online shops in Austria and Switzerland, and will offer a unique selection in the areas of fashion, beauty and lifestyle within Poland.

Both the online shop and customer service are offered entirely in Polish. By the end of 2021, the locally established online payment methods P24 and BLIK will be available. Order shipments are carried out from the Breuninger product services centre in Sachsenheim near the company's headquarters in Stuttgart. Customers receive their orders within three to five business days. For the launch of www.breuninger.com/pl, shipping costs will be waived for orders from Poland.

Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker offers a few remarks about the new online shop: "We are very pleased and excited about our first online expansion outside of the DACH region. Our neighbouring country of Poland is an extremely interesting market that is growing dynamically and exhibits a high online affinity. With our range of premium and luxury items, we look forward to meeting the growing interest of Polish customers in premium and designer fashion and accessories in the future."

Breuninger is pursuing ambitious growth targets and plans to continually expand its own online service in Europe with its select range of premium, luxury and designer brands. The company is currently seriously reviewing an expansion into further markets.

The fashion and lifestyle company is characterised by a unique omnichannel portfolio in terms of service and product range. For multiple years, Breuninger has also been investing heavily in its in-house tech team and the digital development of www.breuninger.com to make online shopping as inspiring and enjoyable as possible for customers.

Media kit for download: Breuninger (picdrop.com)

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium and luxury segment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000 employees.