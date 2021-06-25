For a more sustainable future

Stuttgart, 25/06/2021 As part of its extensive corporate responsibility strategy, fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing digital receipts as a resource-saving alternative. They were first rolled out in the Stuttgart flagship store. By the end of June, digital payment receipts will be available in all eleven Breuninger department stores.

Breuninger introduces digital receipts

From now on, customers can choose a paper-free and, therefore, environmentally friendly digital payment receipt. The receipt can be retrieved directly from the Breuninger app menu when paying with the Breuninger Card and other payment methods, such as cash, giro card or credit card. Digital receipts have been available in the Stuttgart, Ludwigsburg Karlsruhe, Reutlingen, Freiburg, Nuremberg, Erfurt and Leipzig department stores since the beginning of June. They will be gradually rolled out to all Breuninger sites by the end of June. If all customers opt for digital receipts, the paper receipts saved each year could be lined up from Stuttgart to Madrid.

As the leading multi-channel department store in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Breuninger is placing an even greater focus on creating a more sustainable textile and consumer goods sector. Last year, the company’s new focus on sustainability led it to combine its existing social and ecological measures into an integrated corporate responsibility strategy and four areas of action (materials, people, the environment and the town or city). Introducing digital receipts as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional receipts actively contributes towards a more sustainable future by saving materials and resources.

Further information about sustainability at Breuninger and the “Seal of Approval Register” can be found on the corporate responsibility website:

https://www.e-breuninger.de/nachhaltigkeit

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores. For 140 years, Breuninger has been setting high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with its exclusive range of international designer brands and specially selected newcomer brands. The www.breuninger.com online shop launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and is now also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger also stands for exceptional customer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the multi-award-winning retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5,500 employees.