E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

STUTTGART, September, 29, 2022 - Breuninger is expanding its online segment internationally and tapping into a new market with the launch of Breuninger.com today in the Czech Republic.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing a new online shop for the Czech market. After launching in Poland one year ago, Breuninger has since expanded its online business to Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy.

"As a leading omnichannel fashion and lifestyle retailer, we are expanding our online offering to our neighboring country, the Czech Republic, marking a significant milestone in our internationalization strategy. We will now be able to serve the growing demand of the numerous Czech customers," says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker. "We look forward to welcoming our new customers and hope to impress them with the carefully curated selection available from Breuninger.”

The design of the online shop, presented in the Czech language, is comparable to the existing Breuninger e-shops for other European markets and will offer an assortment of products and brands that reflect the Breuninger standard. Shipping to the Czech Republic will take an estimated three to five days. Orders will be packed in the central warehouse in Sachsenheim, Germany.

Launched in 2008, www.breuninger.com is one of the most successful online shops in the premium and luxury segments. In addition to the Czech Republic, the online shop is also available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading omnichannel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com, launched in 2008, is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is available to customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy. Along with impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is known for being deeply customer-focused. Conveniences such as a personal shopping service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect online reservations and a shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in-person. Breuninger now operates 13 department stores in Germany and Luxembourg, with around 6,500 employees. The grand opening of a Breuninger store in Hamburg is planned for 2024.

