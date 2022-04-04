E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is once again positioning itself as the multi-channel destination for premium and luxury fashion with a contemporary, innovative and digital campaign production and story.

To kick off the Spring/Summer 2022 season, an integrated campaign was developed with two different versions tailored to target groups in the countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland at one of the top virtual production studios.

Inspiration, identity and unity are reflected in the two campaign themes, “Beauty of Spring” and “Eternal Spring”, represented by nine European talents. The campaign begins on April 4, 2022.

Hardly any season inspires the fashion world as much as spring. With its new spring/summer campaign, Breuninger captures the fascination of this brightly colored and multi-faceted season in a sensuous and expressive way. Alongside the latest designer looks from Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Jacquemus and Zimmermann, exclusive jewelry creations for early summer from select designer and newcomer brands such as Bvlgari, Tiffany, Tilly Sveaas and Ariane Ernst are also showcased, all of them intended to stimulate and inspire individual expressions of style.

The campaign

The core of the campaign is the innovative production method of Extended Reality, used here to create a dream-like backdrop where real and virtual beings or objects appear together. Thanks to the depth of this imaginary space, the viewer is transported into an inspiring spring landscape. In the first theme of the campaign, this is an invigorating, rich green garden scene (“Beauty of Spring”), recalling impressionists such as Monet, while the second theme of the campaign uses innovative visual techniques and plays with reflections in water to imitate a bright spring day (“Eternal Spring”).

Spring inspirations & new designer looks

The key unifying virtual element of both campaign formats is a blue butterfly designed by renowned French illustrator Pierre Mornet. Transformed into a digital 3D animation, this butterfly flutters through these early summer settings around a total of nine campaign talents, centered on fashion and beauty models Lorena Rae, Julia Banas and Stuttgart-based ballet soloist Matteo Miccini. At the POS, the blue butterfly appears as an inspirational icon in windows, within stores and as an installation in the atria of Breuninger stores.

With this entirely innovative and hybrid campaign production that merges together the real and digital worlds, we are establishing a unique kind of communication with a very special appeal. Combined with the underlying narrative of the versatile early summer season, we have succeeded in creating a new brand identity for Breuninger that surprises and inspires,” says Carsten Hendrich, Chief Brand Officer at Breuninger.

The central communication element of the campaign is a 20-second or 15-second campaign film, depending on the theme, that is broadcast on TV and all relevant digital channels and supplemented by print, out-of-home, DOOH and Breuninger’s own channels. Social media channels such as Snapchat and Instagram also play a central role. On breuninger.com, the campaign will be available starting April 4, 2022, or on TV starting April 19, 2022. Highlights of the extensive new designer collections can also be seen on April 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the “Digital Fashion Show” on breuninger.com accompanying the campaign.

Virtual studio sets the stage for the latest Breuninger campaign

Breuninger was the first fashion client ever to produce its new campaign in Europa’s leading virtual production studio, the Hyperbowl production facility in the town of Penzing near Landsberg am Lech, drawing on the “metaverse”, an extension of reality into digital space, to present its brand. Over an LED area extending 500 square meters, digitally created fantasy worlds blend together with reality. Hyperbowl is one of the only studios to feature a high-resolution LED ceiling, which can transform the space into a pool of water for filming.

