E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Virtual Christmas Shopping with Hadnet Tesfai & Leonie Hanne

Stuttgart, 01.12.2021 Just in time for the Christmas season, Breuninger is putting its finest jewellery creations on display in a special edition of its digital live shopping series. “Shop the Gift” is a virtual tour showcasing luxurious jewellery pieces from the quality fine jewellery brands BVLGARI, Chopard, TAMARA COMOLLI, TIFFANY & Co. and Wempe, all of which have been made available this year during marketplace integration on breuninger.com.

Shop the Gift - Fine Jewellery

Inspiring and informative: This evening, on Wednesday 1 December at 7 p.m., the exclusive Christmas edition “Shop the Gift” will showcase precious items from top-class jewellery brands in the venerable Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum. The video shopping event will be hosted by the well-known TV, radio and podcast moderator Hadnet Tesfai along with fashion and influencer icon Leonie Hanne.

Against the impressive backdrop of artwork by old masters and highlights of classical modernism, the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart makes a perfect stage for the current collections of quality fine jewellery brands BVLGARI, Chopard, TAMARA COMOLLI, TIFFANY & Co. and Wempe as well as personal styling tips from the moderator duo.

Whether solid gold and platinum pieces, diamonds or pearls: the luxury models from these jewellery brands offer impressively elegant handicraft along with innovative designs, and are all available in the luxury segment of the Breuninger online brand portfolio. The continual expansion of the range of high-quality luxury jewellery pieces is the result of positive developments in the marketplace model of the Breuninger online shop.

The most recent new arrival in Autumn/Winter 2021 is the Hamburg-based family company Wempe.

Breuninger customers can now enjoy approximately 150 unique jewellery pieces from the internationally successful company specialising in fine timepieces and jewellery. The heart of the curated Wempe range on breuninger.com are the Wempe Casuals and Wempe Classics collections. In a particular highlight, Breuninger offers Wempe’s jewellery from the brand By Kim, founded by Kim-Eva Wempe in 2000. The team led by the company owner has been creating jewellery for confident women ever since then.

All styles presented in the virtual shopping tour can be purchased at breuninger.com directly after the event, or of course during the event itself. Viewers can also communicate live with the fashion experts from Breuninger using a chat feature.

Breuninger “Shop the Gift”

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:00 p.m.

Link to the show: Shop the Gift – Fine Jewellery

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000 employees.