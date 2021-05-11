E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Virtual shopping tour in the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart

Stuttgart, 11.05.2021 Summer is just around the corner, and with it the latest trends for the most beautiful time of the year. “Shop the Look”, the new online format from Breuninger, showcases the highlights of the season to kick off a whole series of innovative digital events. This virtual shopping tour in the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart art museum is moderated by Rabea Schif and Lisa Banholzer, who present the latest trends and must-haves for the season and reveal their personal styling tips.

Breuninger presents new digital format “Shop the Look”

Following the virtual launch with the “Digital Fashion Show” in March, the new online format “Breuninger Shop the Look” has now arrived. Selected women’s styles from premium brands such as Isabel Marant Étoile, Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten, Mrs&HUGS and exquisite accessories from Stand Studio, Tod’s and Chloé are presented in exciting looks and styling variations.

A close partnership with the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart is once again of the essence: the extraordinary spaces at this art destination were chosen to present this exclusive digital format on 11 May 2021 at 7 p.m. A harmonious blend of architecture, major works of art and now the latest fashion trends come together here to create a one-of-a-kind urban atmosphere.

Art and fashion have always been a winning combination, not only as a platform for the virtual shopping tour, but now also as a successful symbiosis in the display windows of Breuninger’s flagship store in Stuttgart: Samples from the WÄNDE | WALLS exhibition can still be seen here until 30 May 2021. Along with the joint staging of a site-specific theatre event by the Lokstoff! theatre in the Breuninger car park and the digital fashion show in the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum, this is yet another visually stunning collaboration with regional creative artists.

All styles from the virtual shopping tour can be purchased at breuninger.com directly after the event, or of course during the event itself. Viewers can also communicate with the fashion experts from Breuninger using a chat feature.

Breuninger Shop the Look

11 May 2021, 7 p.m.

Link to the show: www.breuninger.com/shopthelook

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. Across Germany, this award-winning company runs eleven Breuninger department stores with more than 5,500 employees.