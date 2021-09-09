E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Virtual season opening with "Shop the Look"

Stuttgart, 9 September 2021 - Last weekend, the fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger launched the autumn/winter season 2021 in its flagship store in Düsseldorf featuring the latest fashion trends. The virtual season kick-off will follow with the second edition of the online format "Shop the Look" on Thursday, 9 September 2021. The venue for the digital shopping tour is the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. This digital event will be moderated once again by Rabea Schif and Lisa Banholzer.

Accompanied by beautiful late summer weather, the autumn/winter season was officially launched at the flagship store in Düsseldorf last weekend on 3 and 4 September 2021, with seven fashion shows on a floating open air runway over the water. Offering extended opening hours, exclusive promotions and DJ sounds, the event attracted guests including customers who love fashion alongside fashion and lifestyle influencers such as Farina Opoku, a.k.a. "novalanalove" and husband DJ Jeezy, as well as Gitta Banko, Alexandra Lapp and many more.

With the second edition of the Breuninger online format "Shop the Look", Breuninger is also kicking off the new season virtually: Selected women's styles from premium brands such as Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten, Anine Bing, Nanushka along with trendy accessories from premium and luxury brands Chloé, by Far, Pertini, Tods and Stella McCartney are presented in eleven fascinating looks. The moderator duo of Rabea Schif and Lisa Banholzer will guide the audience through the trends and reveal personal tips and exciting styling choices.

This exclusive digital format will be broadcast from the premises of the Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart on 9 September 2021 at 7 p.m. Breuninger combines a close partnership with the museum, unique architecture and the latest fashion trends for a perfect backdrop and a harmonious atmosphere.

All the styles are available for purchase during the broadcast in the online shop at breuninger.com. Any viewer can also interact with the fashion experts from Breuninger using a live chat feature.

09 September 2021, 7 p.m.

Link to the show: www.breuninger.com/shopthelook

