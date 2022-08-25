Following his successes growing the North American market, Williams will lead Bricsys’ worldwide sales and marketing efforts

25 August 2022, Ghent, Belgium. Global provider of design software, Bricsys has today announced the promotion of Patrick Williams from his role as VP of Sales for the North American region to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Patrick Williams, CRO Bricsys

As Bricsys continues to scale and innovate at speed, Williams will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth by implementing sustainable, long-term strategies. Williams has three clear priorities for the new role; to bolster productivity, ensure Bricsys users have access to world-class customer service experience and achieve operational excellence by reviewing internal processes.

Williams joined Bricsys in 2020 after a decade-long career at Autodesk where he led a team of 400+ CAD professionals, spearheading strategic planning, marketing and sales initiatives. He brings more than 20 years of experience in software sales experience to the role having also worked for market leaders such as Mentor Graphics and Commvault.

The creation of a dedicated CRO position within the leadership team of Bricsys will bring a renewed focus to the sales and marketing pillars of the organisation. Williams will lead all world-wide sales and marketing functions for the full range of BricsCAD products which offer solutions for designers, engineers, manufacturers, and contractors, bringing together industry leading solutions within one common environment to enable a continuously developing and optimised workflow.

Williams commented: “Bricsys has the most to offer from a price and performance perspective over any of our competitors. Our focus on innovation and user experience puts us ahead and I am looking forward to maximising our dedicated resources to give even more engineering professionals the best CAD, Building, Mechanical and collaboration software experience in our industry.”

Williams will be based in South California and report directly to CEO Rahul Kejriwal, who commented: “Patrick has already had a positive impact on Bricsys in his role as VP of Sales in North America and I’m confident that impact will now stretch across the organisation. His passion for the Bricsys suite of products and clear plan to accelerate our growth make him the perfect choice to be our new CRO and I’m looking forward to working together to realise our ambitious plans for Bricsys in the coming months and years.”

