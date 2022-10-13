Collaboration allows BricsCAD® Mechanical users to design mechanical and construction projects in 2D, featuring 50,000 design tools available for quick drafting

GHENT, Belgium – October 13th, 2022 — Global provider of design software Bricsys®, part of Hexagon, today announced a strategic partnership with CADprofi®, a leading developer of CAD design applications.

The alliance will provide BricsCAD® Mechanical users with an integrated 2D standard library of over 50,000 feature-rich design tools and 500 national and international standards, vastly accelerating design work on the platform.

This collection of design assets will grow with annual updates, fulfilling Bricsys’ open and interoperable principle for users to access the latest tools and add to their future workflows. The combined, multi-language solution makes it easy for multiple users in different locations to interact with data on drawing and plans.

With AI-driven tools purpose-built to optimize design creation and editing workflows, this 2D library functions as “smart-content” inserted at any stage of the detailing process. This additional data provides a simple way to ensure that the final drawings are complete and compliant with the applied production standards.

Additionally, the user-friendly interface in CADprofi® works seamlessly within the BricsCAD Mechanical environment. Intuitive by design, all users within a project’s workflow can access the full capabilities from the design features without extensive software training.

Cliff Brown, Executive Product Manager at Bricsys®, says: “BricsCAD® is all about choice, and some users choose to design in 2D, rather than 3D mechanical design. Our collaboration with CADProfi helps us quickly deliver on any content and design tool requests and is yet another exciting development of our user-centric solutions.”

Krzysztof Aranowski, Key Account Manager at CADprofi® says: “The cooperation between Bricsys® and CADProfi gives users more innovative possibilities for their design projects whilst preserving full compatibility with BricsCAD®.”

From October 31st, 2022, until 30th April 2023, Bricsys® users can freely access the CADprofi® integration, when purchasing BricsCAD® Mechanical or Ultimate with maintenance, or as a subscription.

CP-Symbols Mechanical 2D standard parts add-on for BricsCAD Mechanical Version 23 users is available to purchase from BricsCAD® resellers or in the CADprofi® eStore, accessible from the Bricsys® Application catalog.

About Bricsys®

Bricsys®, (www.bricsys.com), part of Hexagon, is the global technology company that creates the BricsCAD® family of computer aided design (CAD) products and the Bricsys® 24/7 project collaboration platform. We are committed to the success of our customers by offering cost-effective, mission-critical CAD software with industry-leading product support.

Established in Belgium in 2002, Bricsys®, NV has approximately 300 employees around the world, partners in more than 80 countries and 1,200 registered application developers.

About CADprofi®

CADprofi® is an international company engaged in the development of CAD applications that enhance 2D design and drafting workflows. With 25 years of activity and experience, and nearly 100 direct and partner sales and support representatives, our software is used by more than 170,000 users all over the world.