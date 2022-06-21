The partnership will enable Singaporean companies to access the BricsCAD Ultimate package via the ‘SMEs Go Digital Programme’

GHENT, Belgium – June 21st, 2022 — Bricsys, a global provider of design software, part of Hexagon, has announced that its local Singapore partner, ACA Pacific, has been approved by the country’s government as a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor.

Organised through the ‘SMEs Go Digital Programme’, ACA Pacific will support local businesses by providing discounted access to the BricsCAD Ultimate package. This includes one year of maintenance under a perpetual single-user license.

BricsCAD Ultimate is an all-in-one solution for designers, engineers, manufacturers, and contractors, bringing together Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) software into one solution to enable a continuously developing and optimised workflow.

The PSG package also includes a day of online training covering various technical topics such as BIM, drawing and documentation basics, and bill of materials extraction, among many others.

ACA Pacific is offering the opportunity to use the solution for a full year at less than half price, with subscription renewals also priced competitively compared to other vendors.

The program aims to encourage eligible Singaporean organisations to automate key operations and improve productivity by using pre-scoped IT solutions and equipment to enhance business processes. It represents an important foundational starting point for firms seeking to embark on digital transformation journeys, with financing and budgeting advice also available through the programme.

Rahul Kejriwal, CEO of Bricsys, says: ‘We want to make our CAD technology as accessible as possible. By offering the chance in Singapore for local companies to leverage the automated power of BricsCAD Ultimate through the PSG program, we hope to see many businesses benefit from enhanced processes and take an important step in their digital transformation journeys.”

