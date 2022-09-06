Annual awards program recognizes outstanding health and medical technology products and companies

WOBURN, Mass., United States – 06 September 2022 – BridgeHead Software, a leader in healthcare data management, today announced that it has been awarded the “Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award was presented by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products; in the global health and medical technology market.

BridgeHead Software MedTech Breakthrough 2022

BridgeHead’s new Cloud Backup as a Service (CBaaS) and Cloud Backup and Recovery (CBaR) products empower healthcare organizations to leverage the Cloud to backup and restore their mission critical systems and data in the event of a system outage, data corruption, natural disaster or - most importantly in the current landscape - cyberattack in the form of malware and ransomware. Additionally, both solutions are offered as a managed service removing the pressure, effort, and resources from already stretched in-house healthcare IT teams.

With BridgeHead’s CBaaS, healthcare organizations can easily create a Cloud backup of their on-premise systems; while BridgeHead’s CBaR allows providers to create a backup of their mission critical systems and data in the Cloud, with the ability to restore it, as a fully operational system, running in the Cloud.

“We are delighted to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough – especially at a time when cybersecurity is high up on the healthcare agenda. Healthcare is one of the most targeted industries for ransomware and malware attacks. As a result, we have experienced a large increase in demand for our CBaaS and CBaR solutions over the last year. It is essential that hospitals find solutions that provide end-to-end protection for their mission critical healthcare systems and data,” said Jim Beagle, President and CEO of BridgeHead. “BridgeHead helps hospitals anticipate and mitigate the risk and damage of these cyberattacks. Hospitals need strong digital defenses to protect their patients, employees, and other stakeholders. For over 25 years, BridgeHead has been leading the way in safeguarding clinical, patient, and administrative data; and we will continue to focus our energy and innovation in healthcare.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success across a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Nearly every conversation today with healthcare organizations includes the Cloud, and data protection is no exception,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “BridgeHead’s Cloud Backup as a Service (CBaaS) and Cloud Backup and Recovery (CBaR) represent breakthrough solutions to allow hospitals to continue providing essential patient care with minimal disruption should they fall foul of anything from a hardware failure to a full scale cyberattack. And the beauty of these solutions are that BridgeHead’s technical experts run this service for their customers, removing data protection from the daily burden for healthcare IT teams and allowing them to focus on delivering high value initiatives for their facilities. Congratulations to the BridgeHead team on being our choice for our 2022 'Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award’.”

For more information on BridgeHead’s Cloud Backup as a Service, please visit: https://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com/cloud-backup-as-a-service-cbaas

For more information on BridgeHead’s Cloud Backup and Recovery, please visit: https://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com/cloud-backup-recovery-cbar

[ENDS]

About BridgeHead Software

BridgeHead Software is a leader in data and storage management dedicated entirely to the healthcare industry and is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead Software helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs while delivering peace of mind around how to consolidate, store, protect, and share patient, clinical, business, and financial information.

BridgeHead’s Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospital’s chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future. For more information, visit https://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com or follow on Twitter at @BridgeHeadHDM.

For more information

Visit http://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com/

Follow the BridgeHead Software blog

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Like BridgeHead Software on Facebook

BridgeHead Software Media Contacts:

Dannii Burrell

Mobile: +44 (0)7919 124090