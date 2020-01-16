Darrell Bailey joins to drive growth across the NHS, private healthcare, occupational health and elite sports markets

ASHTEAD, UK – 16 January 2020 – Today, BridgeHead Software, a leader in healthcare data management, announces the appointment of Darrell Bailey as Senior Director of Sales, EMEA. Darrell will be responsible for managing sales activity across the NHS, private healthcare, occupational health and elite sports sectors. He will also be identifying new market opportunities that will contribute to the overall business growth strategy, helping BridgeHead to achieve further success across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Darrell Bailey

As healthcare organisations increasingly regard data as one of their strategic assets and become less dependent on the applications that create it and the storage on which it resides, BridgeHead’s solutions offer customers a foundation for managing their healthcare information for the long term.

BridgeHead’s Independent Clinical Archive (ICA), HealthStore®, enables organisations to realise the vision of a single patient record by consolidating, storing and protecting clinical and administrative information that exists outside of their EPR within a central repository, then providing access to that information to those that need it, when they need it, at the point of care. This could be medical images that are scattered across hospital departments (from radiology, cardiology, dermatology, A&E, etc.) through to healthcare information, such as clinical reports, financial data, and even employee information that maybe stored in older systems running within a hospital. BridgeHead’s RAPid™ Data Protection solution offers an alternative to traditional backup methods, helping healthcare organisations optimise data protection and recovery for any application.

Commenting on his appointment, Darrell Bailey said: “The healthcare data management landscape is rapidly evolving, with an increased need for interoperability and the regional sharing of vital patient information to meet the demands of a modern healthcare service. Data sits at the heart of this move, and is the real strategic asset of all healthcare providers. That’s why HealthStore® is such a game-changer – it enables clinicians and support staff to see a 360-degree patient view, at the point of care. I’m excited to be joining BridgeHead at this point in the company’s development to support its ambitious growth plans. Equipped with an understanding of the market and future industry challenges, I’m looking forward to helping healthcare providers ensure the best solutions are in place so that patients are benefitting from the nirvana of integrated, patient-centric care.”

Bailey comes with an extensive understanding of healthcare IT services with 15 years’ experience in the industry. He joins from GE Healthcare, where he worked as the Sales Manager in the digital sector. Prior to this he held various senior commercial roles within Atos, Sensely, Carestream and Sectra, where his responsibilities included new business development, team expansion and management of the sales pipeline.

“We are delighted that Darrell has joined the BridgeHead team. He brings with him considerable understanding of the market, a proven track record and a drive to deliver value to our customers,” said Jim Beagle, President and Chief Executive Officer at BridgeHead Software. Increasingly healthcare organisations are seeing the need to centralise clinical information to deliver on the transformational strategies taking place across health services globally. Delivering patient-centric care requires that all staff have access to the vital patient information they need, at the point of care, to support clinical decisions.

“The independent clinical archive sits at the centre of this approach. As such, we are seeing a heightening demand for HealthStore® and RAPid™; and Darrell’s appointment serves as a lynchpin to the further expansion of our team. Not only is he passionate about the industry, but he’s also committed to ensuring healthcare providers have the technology at their disposal to deliver better patient outcomes. This, combined with his knowledge and consultative approach means he will play an important part in BridgeHead’s growth and future success.”

About BridgeHead Software

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, BridgeHead Software is a leader in data and storage management dedicated entirely to the healthcare industry and is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead Software helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs while delivering peace of mind around how to consolidate, store, protect and share clinical, business and financial information.

BridgeHead’s Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospital’s chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future. For more information, visit https://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com or follow on Twitter at @BridgeHeadHDM.

