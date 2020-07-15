The appointments will support the next phase of growth and drive product innovation across BridgeHead’s healthcare data management solutions

ASHTEAD, SURREY and BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – July, 15 2020 – BridgeHead Software, a leader in healthcare data management, today announces that it has further strengthened its global operations with a series of new hires in both its UK and US organisations. With appointments across the sales, professional services and engineering teams, BridgeHead reinforces its commitment to meeting the demands of customers, driving product innovation of both its HealthStore® Independent Clinical Archive and RAPid™ Data Protection solutions and its growth objectives.

Seasoned healthcare sales professionals join the EMEA and North American teams

Angela Single joins the EMEA Sales Team as Director of New Business Development. Based in the UK, she will report to the recently appointed Senior Director of Sales, EMEA, Darrell Bailey. Angela brings with her a wealth of clinical knowledge and experience, having previously led digital transformation at Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and acted as an advisory board member for Addenbrookes Hospital NHS Trust. In her new role, she will be responsible for identifying, assessing and developing new business opportunities across the NHS for BridgeHead’s Independent Clinical Archive (ICA), HealthStore®.

BridgeHead also welcomes two accomplished sales managers to its North American Enterprise Sales Team. Based out of the Boston office, Michael McQuaid’s extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, and expertise in customer relationship management, will be key to his new role where he will be focused on growing the HealthStore customer base across dedicated accounts throughout the United States. He has amassed over 20 years’ experience working in the healthcare industry, having previously held positions at Premier Inc, ePlus Technologies, McKesson (now Change Healthcare) and MEDITECH.

Joining the Enterprise Sales Team alongside Michael is James Filkins. Over his extensive career, James has worked for several health tech companies, such as Harmony Healthcare IT, Alego Health and McKesson. James’ 20+ years of experience in the healthcare industry, along with his expertise around application retirement and data archiving, will be invaluable to BridgeHead as he focuses on developing HealthStore business within Integrated Healthcare Delivery Networks (IDNs) across North America.

Expansion in Professional Services and Engineering

The Professional Services and Engineering teams continue to grow, now bolstered by the addition of 5 new hires.

Lee Ann Morgan joins the Professional Services team as North American Solutions Architect. With an established track record in healthcare infrastructure design gained during her 25+ years in the industry (in commercial roles and as a former nurse), Lee Ann will work with a number of teams (including sales, product management, project management and engineering) to develop solutions that address the needs of healthcare customers.

Also joining the Professional Services group, Shaheen Butt takes up her new role as EMEA Project Manager. A SCRUM Master, Shaheen brings 9 years of experience in Project Management and Supply Chain Management within the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare markets.

In Engineering, Sunakshi Sharma, Sanjeev Ujjinkopp and Rob Hutchin make up a trio of new recruits to the team based out of the UK. Sunakshi, Sanjeev and Rob will all be focused on the development and innovation of BridgeHead’s HealthStore solution. Sunakshi has worked across a number of industries in London, Dubai, South Africa and India; and brings with her advanced development and project management skills and experience to her new role as Senior Software Engineer. Sanjeev Ujjinkopp joins BridgeHead as Senior GUI Engineer, where he will continue to evolve and enhance the ‘look and feel’ and user experience of HealthStore. Senior Software Engineer, Rob Hutchin, BridgeHead’s newest member, brings 12 years’ of experience in software development, particularly in C# and .Net.

Business development growth

Finally, Julia Berges joins BridgeHead as Business Development Manager. Julia will be working closely with the Sales and Marketing teams to manage the outreach process for targeted accounts, gather competitive intelligence, and assist with market research. Julia started her career in breast cancer research where she published more than a half dozen papers and successfully filed a patent on methods for the sub-classification of tumours. In Julia’s more recent roles, she had more client-facing responsibilities, including prospecting, market analysis, and project management, together with several years of Business Development experience. Julia has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and an MBA.

Commenting on the appointments, President and Chief Executive Officer of BridgeHead Software, Jim Beagle said: “We are delighted to welcome all of these talented individuals to the BridgeHead team. Clearly, the global pandemic has been a tumultuous time for our global customers, so inevitably some non-urgent projects have been delayed as care providers rightly focused on their rapid response to Covid-19. However, we are now starting to see many of these projects coming back on line, as well as the emergence of new initiatives –particularly on how our HealthStore® solution can help in collecting and centralising data for Covid-19.”

Beagle continues: “Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, our strategy was always to further invest in our team. We’re really pleased with the calibre and experience these new people bring to BridgeHead and our customers. Digital transformation projects in healthcare are now a high priority and we have primed ourselves for the increased customer demand we are already seeing. Healthcare data management has never been more important than right now; and we look forward to continuing to provide value to our customers as they look to enact their long-term plans for consolidating, storing, protecting and sharing healthcare data.”

About BridgeHead Software

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, BridgeHead Software is a leader in data and storage management dedicated entirely to the healthcare industry and is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead Software helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs while delivering peace of mind around how to consolidate, store, protect and share clinical, business and financial information.

BridgeHead’s Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospital’s chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future. For more information, visit https://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com or follow on Twitter at @BridgeHeadHDM.

