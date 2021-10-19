Talent sourcing and software development scaleup Amdaris sees revenue grow by 40% YoY and headcount grow by 55% in two years

Amdaris announces new office in Ukraine, growing presence in Moldova and Romania, and plans to hire over 1,000 roles over the next three years

Bristol, UK: 19th October 2021: Software development and digital transformation specialist Amdaris today announced its European growth plan with the creation of 1,000 new roles over the next three years. This news comes in light of the company’s 40% YoY growth in 2020 and its 55% increase in headcount over the last two years. As part of this growth, Amdaris is planning to establish multiple new European centres, with its latest centre in Odessa, Ukraine, marking the start of this move.

The announcement follows a £6m investment from BGF last year and welcomes the opening of its new offices in Ukraine, joined by the extension of its Moldovan and Romanian presence. This exponential expansion of Amdaris’ European presence comes in response to increasing demands for specialist technical support for customers in the UK and beyond. Amdaris is increasing its footprint in these areas which are praised for holding a high-concentration of the world’s leading technology talent.

Embedded within this strategy of growth and development is both winning new bluechip logos and expanding existing long-term strategic relationships that include partners such as Knight Frank, Petrofac, musicMagpie, and Shakespeare Martineau. The company has also won key BGF partnerships since last year’s investment, including Aceleron, Molson, and Bloom Procurement.

Helping to spearhead growth is Amdaris’ most recent senior hire: Chief Operations Officer Glyn Blaize. A founder of software application company NORTHSTAR, Glyn has held a number of director roles during his career, including Commercial, Sales and Operations, and brings with him a wealth of recruitment, resourcing, and operations experience. Following the sale of NORTHSTAR, his arrival comes at an opportune moment for Amdaris - Glyn’s expertise will guide Amdaris’ significant expansion into new global markets to source and leverage talent, and help scale up the Amdaris culture while the company continues to grow. Glyn will also develop the Amdaris employer brand to further drive recruitment, as well as advancing the Amdaris corporate strategy.

Commenting on the growth plan, Andy Rogers, Co-CEO of Amdaris, said: “Considering the disorienting challenges of the last year-and-a-half for everyone, it’s exciting to see strong growth and be in a position to announce the next stages of our vision for our future.

“Eastern Europe is the home to a wealth of tech talent, so to be able to create such a brilliant number of new roles is fantastic and a testament to the talent we already have. And our expansion into new centres in Eastern Europe is just the beginning; we want to establish more and more centres of excellence across the continent and further afield, helping to forge a network of resources that positively benefits our clients, communities, and global development.

“At the very core of this growth is careful planning, investment, and, crucially, the utmost care for our clients and the future. We’re well placed for even bigger things to come in the year ahead - watch this space.”

Vlad Nanu, fellow Co-CEO of Amdaris, commented: “What’s imperative is that this growth reaffirms our commitment to exceptional quality, be that in nurturing and hiring talent, software expertise, technology centres, facilities, and overall operations. The fact we’ve managed to win new bluechip logos and expand on our fantastic long-term partnerships is a credit to the unrivalled relationships the team builds with our clients.

“With great growth comes great responsibility, for the companies we work with, the countries we operate in, and the communities we interact with, so maintaining these standards and hypercare for our clients is crucial to continuing this journey. Exciting times lie ahead for Amdarians.”

Founded by Vlad Nanu and Andy Rogers in 2009, Amdaris has a unique philosophy to aid digital transformation for companies whilst focusing on investing in talent, and achieving its client’s vision through exceptional service. With a strong focus on culture and values Amdaris transports its DNA from one country to the next, the company’s unique growth ethos nurtures and leverages some of the world’s best talent in their existing region. This involves investing in local education and skill development, as well as building technology centres of excellence, in regional communities across the continent and the globe.

-END-

About Amdaris

Amdaris delivers innovative Software Development, Application Support Managed Services and Consultancy Services from their HQ in the UK and delivery centres in Eastern Europe, run by co-CEOs Andy Rogers and Vlad Nanu and backed by BGF.

https://amdaris.com/

Contact:

Leah Jones, CommsCo

ljones@thecommsco.com

+44 7876 117 760