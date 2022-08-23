Speedcast to deliver technology upgrades and SD-WAN solution to a leading global aviation services provider, connecting more than 40 onshore energy and search and rescue sites

Houston, Texas — August 23, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced today that the company has signed a multi-year contract with Bristow Group Inc. to deliver technology upgrades and future-proof more than 40 remote sites across the globe, including Australia, Europe, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and North and South America. Houston-based Bristow Group is the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions and provides aviation and search and rescue (SAR) solutions to government and civil organizations, with 222 aircraft in its global fleet.

As part of the agreement, more than 40 onshore energy and search and rescue office bases will receive technology and system enhancements via Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform (UGP) and its advanced, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution. Additionally, all sites will benefit from equipment upgrades.

Speedcast’s SD-WAN seamlessly blends VSAT (very small aperture terminal), LEO and MEO solutions, cellular 4G/5G, wireless and MPLS technologies into a single optimized and secure WAN path that delivers the highest quality uptime — all the time. As a truly multi-path, multi-orbit connectivity solution, Speedcast’s SD-WAN provides flexible, intelligent and secure network management, and ensures applications have the highest availability and performance.

This contract follows 10 years of connectivity partnership between the organizations, with Speedcast providing 24x7 secure network support for Bristow’s operations, managing its WAN, LAN, voice, and back-up broadband services. The solution supports flight operations, managing a critical lifeline for aircraft to operate safely and efficiently, and enables Bristow personnel to access core enterprise systems and applications such as aircraft maintenance data transfer.

“At Bristow, our mission is to make every flight personal and assure safe, efficient and reliable solutions to deliver superior outcomes to our stakeholders,” said Bristow’s Chief Information Officer, Noel Malcaba. “Speedcast has been our long-standing connectivity partner serving our fleet operations base stations across the globe. Because of the reliable service and advanced technology Speedcast delivers, our team can conduct their work and ensure flights continue to run seamlessly and stay connected, no matter the flight path or destination.”

“As part of this agreement, Speedcast will be conducting technology enhancements and equipment upgrades at many critical base locations, ensuring Bristow benefits from the latest advancements in hybrid connectivity,” said Richard Elson, Executive Vice President – Energy at Speedcast. “By future-proofing their network leveraging Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform, we’re confident Bristow will experience the highest quality connection and redundancy, keeping their operations running smoothly. We look forward to continuing to meet Bristow’s requirements for safe and efficient operations.”

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.