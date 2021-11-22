London, 22 November 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces the results of a consumer survey* examining shopping intentions and parcel delivery challenges as we approach Black Friday and Christmas. The survey of 1,000 UK respondents conducted in October 2021, reveals that half of UK shoppers will do most of their Black Friday and Christmas shopping online for delivery or Click and Collect in store, compared to just over one-fifth (21%) expecting to mostly shop in-store this holiday season. However, it also suggests online doesn’t guarantee a hassle-free experience, as over a third (34%) of Brits expect to miss a delivery to home or work that will require re-delivery attempts or a depot collection.

The survey highlights the need for convenient online delivery solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle. Key findings include:

On average, those surveyed shop online once a week, whilst over 1 in 20 (6%) say they shop online every day, compared to a quarter who say they do more than once a week

Over two thirds (67%) of online shoppers use Click and Collect services, up from 60% last year, with almost a third (32%) saying they do so once a month or more. Gen Z and millennials use Click and Collect services around once a week, while GenX uses it once every two weeks, highlighting the opportunity to retailers to provide efficient and attractive pick-up options at store, particularly those targeting younger shoppers

A quarter (25%) of Brits surveyed say that in the last 12 months, they have experienced instances of lost or stolen parcel deliveries. In the 2020 research, a fifth (20%) of Brits surveyed said that in the last 12 months, they have experienced instances of lost or stolen parcel deliveries, showing this issue has increased year-on-year

“Although a large amount of this year’s consumer spend has taken place online, the ‘last mile’ delivery – the process of getting goods to customers – is still proving to be an issue,” said Bren Standell, commercial director parcel lockers division UK/IRL at Quadient. “Throughout the past 18 months, consumers have dealt with a wide variety of problems, from missed parcel deliveries to stolen parcels. By offering a Click and Collect service, which utilises a parcel locker solution, retailers can drive footfall into shops, ensuring more people return to the high street. Parcel lockers enable consumers to collect their items conveniently – in less than seven seconds – providing them with more time to browse shops and make additional purchases. What’s more, parcel lockers ensures customers receive their parcels in a safe and secure manner, meaning retailers can create a convenient shopping experience.”

The survey also found:

While in-store shopping remains popular, more shoppers said they shop online at least once a month this year (80%) compared to in 2020 (74%)

The three most cited reasons for doing most Black Friday and Christmas shopping online this year are: it’s more convenient (43%), better prices/deals (37%) and to save time/avoid long queues (34%). Covid-19 restrictions are cited by only 22% of respondents, compared to 48% in 2020 when it was the biggest reason with convenience second (45%) and avoiding long queues third (33%). Last year, better prices/deals was only the fifth most cited reason at 30%

“In recent years, the popularity of Click and Collect services has increased significantly, as they ensure the collection experience is convenient and saves time, particularly when employing secure hubs” continues Standell. “When collecting their goods, customers want the experience to be efficient, simple and secure, irrespective of if they are collecting items in-store or from pick-up locations. Of course, this is equally important to retailers, who benefit from having to deliver to fewer locations, as they don’t need to go to the individual homes of each consumer. This reduces the environmental damage caused by increased deliveries and subsequent failed deliveries, as well as cuts down the number of staff involved in the process.”

*Survey of 1,000 general respondents in the UK between 07.10.2021 - 11.10.2021 conducted by Censuswide.

-Ends-

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalised connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Media Contact

Finn Partners

Quadient@finnpartners.com