BETHESDA, Md., August 26, 2022 – Brivo, a leading provider in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced it has been selected as “Overall Data Management Platform of the Year” in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe. In 2021, Brivo was awarded “Vacation Rental Platform of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough.

Brivo’s solutions in the real estate technology market equip customers with data and analytics that are digestible and action-oriented. The Brivo security suite is built on a robust, cloud-based access control platform that enables and optimizes hybrid work models, modernizes operations and yields data that turns actionable insights into data-driven decisions across the enterprise ecosystem.

Additionally, Brivo’s signature product, Brivo Access, interacts with the full Brivo suite of proptech products, including visitor management, smart home automation, occupancy monitoring and mobile management. It also offers an open API that integrates with many features and applications, including identity management, elevator control, coworking and health and wellness.

The versatility of Brivo Access allows Brivo to provide companies with the most accurate access control data possible. This data empowers business leaders with proof points to adapt flexible work policies as well as helps them adhere to sustainability requirements.

With building utilization insights in their toolbox, business leaders can strategically approach and anticipate their electricity usage and ensure their operations are efficient and environmentally friendly.

“We are deeply grateful for this recognition by PropTech Breakthrough. Rather than provide customers with incomprehensible data they cannot generate any key learnings from, Brivo offers a comprehensive view of your environment from any device, anywhere to improve visibility and incident response time,” said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. “This award serves as a milestone that highlights Brivo’s determination to break through the proptech and real estate technology markets to provide business leaders and property managers with the highest quality access control data and analytics possible.”

Today, Brivo is helping its 45,000 customer accounts across the enterprise, commercial and multifamily verticals adapt their hybrid work policies and meet their sustainability goals. In 2021, Brivo reached more than 72,000 business locations in 42 countries.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“For security professionals, access control and its integration with other technologies has been very important in enabling a hybrid workplace since 2020. These professionals struggle with how to best harness and apply security data, as they are concerned around a lack of actionable insight from the data, failure to generate sufficient data and incompatible data sources,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “With a legacy of innovation, Brivo continues to break through the real estate and proptech technology markets to support business leaders with access control data and analytics as they perfect flexible work policies, empowering them to create resilient hybrid work models for employers and employees alike. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Overall Data Management Platform of the Year.’”

Brivo created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category more than 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. The company's comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo's building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, occupying over 300 million square feet across 42 countries. Learn more at www.Brivo.com

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com

