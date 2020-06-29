London, U.K. – 29 June 2020 – Dragon Argent, a London-based full service business consultancy, has appointed Ascertus to implement document and email management system, iManage Work in the iManage Cloud. The solution will streamline the document management function at Dragon Argent to provide a structured, coherent, and secure data storage solution, delivering enhanced efficiency to the business. In the large scale remote working business environment today, these capabilities are essential for smooth business operation. Ascertus provides tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, to professional services organisations, law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.



“We are a rapidly growing consultancy across all our expertise areas, and it’s important that we deploy the most scalable and proven technology to support this growth,” James Phipson, Managing Director, Dragon Argent said. “Document management is a critical business function and it’s important that we get it right. iManage Work is a time-tested system, which many of us in the firm have experience of in our previous roles. Despite this, we explored other solutions on the market and iManage was the clear winner. It is genuinely the most advanced and well-rounded product – and the cloud is definitely the future.”

Users at Dragon Argent will be able to access iManage Cloud from anywhere, at any time and from any device, without any compromise to user experience or efficiency. The ability to capture emails and the corresponding attachments within client project folders will enable the users to consolidate all matter-related information, and enhance content visibility, information sharing and responsiveness to customers. In the firm’s incumbent solution, Dropbox, intuitive and seamless email management wasn’t possible. Additionally, the time savings that will accrue to users will be significant as the solution suggests email and document filing options based on user filing behaviour.

Dragon Argent chose Ascertus as its implementation partner, based on recommendations and initial interactions with the company’s team. Phipson added, “The Ascertus team is very proactive. We are in the design phase and we are already seeing how well they understand the iManage Cloud, the benefit of their experience in implementing this platform and their approach to client service. We are in good hands.”

Ascertus was awarded the EMEA Cloud Excellence Partner 2019 for the third year in a row by iManage earlier this year.

“Dragon Argent will greatly benefit from iManage Cloud. Once deployed, the solution will seamlessly scale as the business grows,” Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, commented. “More crucially, the firm doesn’t need to worry about upgrading the solution ever – on iManage Cloud, Dragon Argent will always be on the latest version of iManage Work. In fact, iManage Cloud levels the playing field – Dragon Argent will have the latest and most innovative capabilities at par with the largest competitors in their space. It’s an astute decision on their part to deploy best-in-class technology right from the start.”

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms and corporate legal departments. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

