Databarracks appoints former resilience & security consultant and military leader

Chris Butler has joined Databarracks as Managing Consultant to lead its resilience and continuity functions.

Chris Butler

Chris is a Fellow of the Institute for Leadership and Management, a Member of the Business Continuity Institute and a Certified Information Security Manager. He is also a certified Executive Coach and Mentor with the Institute of Leadership and Management.

Following 20 years as an Army officer, with numerous leadership positions within military aviation, Chris became a resilience and security consultant. He has worked within the UK high hazard energy sector, supporting leadership teams in the UK nuclear sector, from board level down to the operational front line in nuclear power plants.

Most recently, he was the Lead Principal Consultant for Resilience and Security at Sungard Availability Services.

Chris Butler commented: “Databarracks combines an innovative approach to resilience with an incredible reputation for service.

“It is an exciting time in resilience. Awareness has never been greater following the pandemic and its numerous secondary impacts. At the same time, the ways we make our organisations resilient are changing.

“Technology is improving productivity and enables our people to work remotely and effectively. The other side of that coin is that the increased reliance on technology makes the rapidly growing cyber risk even greater.

“BC, Risk, Cyber, IT and operations can no longer work independently of each other. They need to be in lockstep with the Board for a truly holistic approach to resilience.

“We will be delivering modern resilience services, making organisations secure and able to withstand whatever situation they face. It’s about being able to thrive and succeed.”

Barnaby Mote, Managing Director of Databarracks also commented: “We’re thrilled to have Chris join us at such an exciting time for both Databarracks and the industry. We share a vision of the future of resilience and the enthusiasm to build and deliver these services.

“The combination of his skillsets with his military background, provides him with the knowledge, credibility, and confidence to advise boards around the key psychological and behavioural drivers for crisis leadership. That expertise is vital to help executives lead their businesses into a more agile and resilient future.”

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the global leader in Public Cloud continuity.

In 2003, we launched one of the world’s first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There’s no such thing as ‘above and beyond’ for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security and resilience. Accessible for all.

