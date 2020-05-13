Openet’s policy and charging tools will continue to support C Spire’s residential and commercial customers

DUBLIN, Ireland – May 13th, 2020 – Openet, a leader in the supply of digital BSS, today announced that US telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire, has signed a multi-year extension for the supply of Openet’s Policy Manager and Evolved Charging solutions. Openet’s solutions will continue to be deployed across all of C Spire’s wireless portfolio.

C Spire currently uses the Openet Policy Manager to optimise network experience for its residential wireless customer, while Openet’s Evolved Charging Suite (ECS) allows the service provider to quickly develop and monetise new offers for both residential and commercial customers.

Commenting on the extension, Charles Watson, Sr. Vice President, Network Operations, at C Spire said: “The speed of change in the market means that we need a long-term partner committed to innovation, and one that provides the most innovative policy and charging solutions for C Spire. Openet is that partner and we’re delighted to extend our relationship for the coming years. Our collaboration will be key in enabling us to offer the best customer experience and to support our business growth.”

Vicente Pava, VP Sales, Americas, Openet, said: “C Spire continues to be an excellent partner for Openet. I’m honoured that they have extended their partnership with us and we are committed to delivering the best policy and charging tools for C Spire’s wireless customers. We look forward to continuing to work with C Spire to enable them to provide and manage innovative services today, and in the coming years.”

About Openet

Headquartered in Ireland with operations across the globe, Openet is the leading independent software and services provider to communications companies. Our deep domain expertise & understanding of complex systems, underpinned by the tenacity and determination of our people, enable us to radically transform how our customers do business, providing best in class digital and 5G business support systems.

In an industry where the only constant is change, our open and innovative technology is built for change. For the last 20 years we have helped the world’s most innovative communications companies manage and monetise their business and evolve from communications companies to digital service providers. This gives our customers the power to enter new markets, open new revenue streams and increase profitability.

www.openet.com

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses.