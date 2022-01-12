The UK-based B2B disruptive-tech PR agency is delighted to announce it has appointed strategic communications specialist Andrew Darling as Director.

Reading, UK – 12th January 2022 - Disruptive-tech PR agency, C8 Consulting, has expanded its team with the appointment of PR and communications expert, Andrew Darling, as the agency’s new Director. C8 is on an aggressive growth trajectory, and the appointment of Andrew, along with several other new hires, is critical to the organisation’s ambitious plans.

Andrew Darling

In his role, Andrew will work closely with the management team, to help drive business growth with new commercial initiatives, and take on strategic responsibility across its portfolio of global clients, including Forter, BlueVoyant, Panasonic, Eseye Noname Security and iland.

Andrew is a former tech journalist, turned communications professional, with a global perspective derived from over 20 years working with technology and data companies, VCs, media agencies, payment tech providers, non-profits, and broadcasters.

He has a successful track record in leading in-house PR, creative corporate communications, and marketing strategies, that have assisted four mobile digital businesses through significant transition from owner-management status to scalable, funded enterprise, and eventual sale.

From 2017 to 2021, Andrew was the Managing Director of West Pier Ventures, a strategic communications agency based in Singapore, specialising in helping digital businesses with corporate marketing and communications, media relations, and thought-leadership content. The agency was focused on serving clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Mastercard AJP, Eyeota, Innovid, Profusion, Brave Bison, Weber Shandwick, and WundermanThompson. In the past year, Andrew has been delivering crisis and strategic comms and media relations on COVID-19 issues for the UK Government working with No 10, the Cabinet Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Paula Elliott, Managing Director of C8 Consulting, said: “We are delighted to kick-start 2022 by welcoming Andrew into the business. As a commercially minded PR Director, Andrew cares passionately about supporting our clients, and mentoring our team, with his wealth of industry experience. At C8 Consulting, he will play a central role in driving new initiatives, drawing on his in-depth understanding and knowledge of all aspects of the business”.

Commenting on his new role, Andrew Darling, Director at C8 Consulting, said, “It feels fantastic to be back working in the tech space and joining such a great team at C8 Consulting. The agency has ambitious growth plans and I’m confident we will scale the business even further, while continuing to deliver high quality services and innovative communications strategy to our clients”.

Despite external challenges of the pandemic, 2021 was another successful year for C8 Consulting, with the company winning a series of notable new disruptive-tech clients, including Eseye, Noname Security, GoWithFlow, Panasonic i-Pro and Netcompany, and executing on a number of large-scale research projects, digital and social media campaigns and content writing initiatives. The business also extended its services with its existing clients, facilitating social media and influencer marketing programmes.

Throughout 2022, C8 Consulting will continue to develop high impact communication campaigns, supported by the appointment of Andrew and a series of new hires at all levels within the business in Q1.

- Ends -

About C8 Consulting Ltd

C8 Consulting is a disruptive-tech PR agency, passionate about telling our clients’ stories locally, nationally and globally. Continuously building unrivalled relationships with global media, journalists, analysts, key influencers, trade associations and legislative bodies, the C8 team creates edgy, invaluable, compelling campaigns that kick-start conversations, deliver complex messages to market, and make a difference to our clients’ bottom line.

C8 services include strategic PR and media relations; messaging, storyboarding and media training; content creation, campaign management and delivery; and measurement and evaluation.

C8 Consulting actively raises funds for national charity, Action for Children (Afc), supporting initiatives such as Boycott Your Bed which aims to raise to help prevent youth homelessness and child deprivation.

https://www.c8consulting.co.uk/

C8 Consulting Press Contact

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

E: paula@c8consulting.co.uk

M: +44 (0) 7894 339645