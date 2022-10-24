Leading PR agency C8 Consulting launches its Content-as-a-Service offering using its expert creators to help disruptive tech brands tell compelling, credible stories that convert prospects into customers

London, UK, 24th October 2022: C8 Consulting, the disruptive-tech PR agency, announced the launch of its new Content Studio service today. The C8 Content Studio will help clients achieve turbo-charged, brand exposure by developing, creating, and delivering high value, engaging content that cuts through the noise in today’s crowded environment.

The C8 Content Studio eases the pressure on in-house PR and marketing teams, providing rapid turnaround of distribution-ready assets ranging from standalone thought leadership articles to complete multi-touchpoint lead generation campaigns.

C8 has built a roster of the global technology industry’s most experienced and highly respected journalists and copywriters to provide in-depth expertise that ensures content ignites discussion and sparks high quality engagement among brands’ key target audiences.

Paula Elliott, Managing Director, C8 Consulting, comments: “In-house teams urgently need a wide variety and volume of authentic, inspiring content to enrich the customer journey and rapidly improve conversion rates. The Content Studio is designed to meet that need, providing a straightforward route to quality content creation as a much-needed extension of in-house resources.

“Our strong media contacts and highly established long-term relationships with experienced content creators have enabled us to build a roster of highly skilled experts who can immediately add value to client campaigns and strengthen brand recognition. They are accustomed to rapidly absorbing acutely complex messages and converting them into powerful, credible, customer-focused conversations. Their superior seniority in each trade ensures that they are comfortable collaborating with senior executives and subject matter experts to gain the valuable insight and context needed to build compelling narratives.”

The C8 Content Studio offers a full range of design and content creation services. Specialisms include:

Research-based campaigns fully managed end-to-end from ideation to execution and asset delivery

eBooks exploring market issues, customer pain points, industry challenges and provide solutions

White papers to drive intelligent, senior-level consultation and influence key stakeholders

Thought leadership articles and company blogs to demonstrate engagement with industry trends and build an authentic, expert voice for key spokespeople

Case studies to provide proof points and increase customer awareness of the product or service capabilities

Infographics for high visual impact and to assist engagement with time-poor audiences

Social posts and graphics to supercharge the conversation

Robust award submissions to ensure today’s most innovative businesses gain the recognition they deserve.

The Content Studio includes a full design service to ensure assets pack a significant visual punch. It is highly flexible, allowing clients to choose support for individual assets up to entire campaigns that meet the demands of any marketing team.

Paula continues: “Digital marketing channels came of age during the pandemic as brands pivoted their strategy to virtual interactions. The result of what ultimately became a bit of a digital overload is that customers are increasingly sophisticated and selective in how they interact with online content. It must be impactful, intelligent, and add value to the lives of today’s target audience. Further, in an age of fake everything, it must be authentic, authoritative, and trustworthy beyond measure. The C8 Content Studio team has the unique experience needed to draw in those key audiences and simultaneously relieve the increased pressure on in-house personnel.”

Celine Gajnik, Global Marketing Director, ThreatQuotient uses the C8 Content Studio to create targeted research campaigns. She highlights the success of a recent project: “Our state of cybersecurity automation research is one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the history of ThreatQuotient. C8 took the project from concept to execution and created a suite of assets that struck a chord with our audience.”

The C8 Content Studio team has years of expertise across a broad range of technology and industry sectors from Government to Greentech and Critical National Infrastructure to the Channel. Technology strengths include cybersecurity, networking, apps, APIs, IoT, cloud and SaaS solutions.

For more information about the C8 Content Studio please visit: C8 Content Studio.

Media Contact:

Paula Elliott

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0) 7894 339645

About C8 Consulting

C8 Consulting is a disruptive-tech PR agency which focuses in the technology, environmental and educational sectors. C8 Consulting supports rapidly-growing businesses who need communications support that’s capable of keeping up. C8 understands the hyperscale growth environment and has experience in developing high impact communication campaigns that cut through the noise.

For more information visit www.c8consulting.co.uk