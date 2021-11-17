INEOS Automotive, the 4X4 development and manufacturing company, has awarded a major new service contract to the global service lifecycle management company CAD-IT.

The contract will be for the delivery of an integrated end-to-end Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution and supporting services for INEOS Automotive.

CAD-IT

INEOS Automotive has designed its approach to Service to suit the needs of modern 4X4 owners and workshop technicians by adopting integrated Industry 4.0 readied solutions. This integrated approach eliminates traditional problems associated with the management of the Service business, and transforms Service into a streamlined operation, which in turn better serves the business and most importantly the customer.

Chris Webster, INEOS Aftersales Parts Manager, stated: “It is critical the spare parts catalogue and repair manuals offer our service partners the very best user experience possible, we truly believe CAD-IT can bring our vision to reality. We believe INEOS is the first vehicle manufacturer in the world to offer such a comprehensive interactive technical manual covering the whole vehicle. Workshop technicians, 4X4 enthusiasts, modifiers and conversion specialists will all have easy access to this resource.”

CAD-IT solutions are integrated into Teamcenter and ERP. The SBOM (Service Bill of Materials) is the heart of the solution, ensuring data efficiency, consistency, and accuracy. Connected solutions and processes bring richer, fully interactive, 3D content and provide a gateway to Augmented Reality.

All content types are created using a single tool and are hosted through CAD-IT’s Service Portal. It’s team of Technical Publications specialists will be supporting the creation of INEOS’s wide array of Service documentation.

Andy Partridge, CAD-IT Technical Publications Operations Manager, added: “The Grenadier is an authentic and purposeful 4X4 that will challenge all entrenched loyalties. INEOS is in the enviable position of being without legacy systems to update, and with complete freedom to adopt best practice from the outset. We are honoured by the trust placed in CAD-IT by the team at INEOS and excited and driven to deliver something fantastic.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About CAD-IT

CAD-IT is a global service lifecycle management company offering cutting-edge technologies and expert know-how to transform age-old service lifecycle processes, giving its customers richer information, improved design, and overall simplified change management.

For more information visit https://cadituk.com

About INEOS Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4X4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4X4 development and manufacturing.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier will be a truly uncompromising 4X4 built from the ground up. Engineered to overcome all conditions, it will provide best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability to those who depend on a vehicle as a working tool, wherever they are in the world.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, with a production network spanning 194 manufacturing facilities in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2019, INEOS had sales of circa $61bn.

To find out more about Grenadier, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com