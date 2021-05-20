PARIS, MAY 20th, 2021 CAPZA[1], an independent management company and leading player in private investments in European SMEs, announced today its acquisition of a minority stake in LuxCarta, a leader in the creation and delivery of digital maps to the global telecom, simulation & training and other vertical markets. CAPZA’s investment in LuxCarta will occur through its CAPZA Transition fund[3]. Its goal is to support the growth strategy of the company set by LuxCarta’s founding directors and existing investor BNP Paribas Développement.

LuxCarta is the leading producer of high-resolution geospatial models derived from earth observation imagery to the telecom industry and supports more than 150 operators around the world. Its products are used by RF engineers to plan and optimize wireless networks. LuxCarta’s track record of innovation includes the creation of new types of geodata for this vertical market, such as 2.5D clutter heights, population maps and 3D tree models for 5G mmWave planning. Recent investments in artificial intelligence (AI) to automate production processes now also allows for greater accuracy, product consistency and rapid delivery.

The CAPZA Transition fund investment replaces a previous LuxCarta investor that is exiting the business, CM-CIC Investissement. As part of the transaction, existing investor BNP Paribas Développement reinvests part of its proceeds, together with the three founders, Albéric Maumy (CEO), Justin Hyland, PhD (Head of Innovation) and Lionel Laurore (Head of R&D), to enable new growth initiatives.

"CAPZA is thrilled to support LuxCarta and its high-quality team. The company is at a stage where it can pursue profitable growth while bringing its top-notch R&D capabilities to new markets. CAPZA intends to take an active role, alongside its founders and BNP Paribas Développement, in the governance of the company and will help to seize any external growth opportunities that could reinforce LuxCarta’s strong base," says Benoit Franchet, Partner of CAPZA Transition SAS[3].

“We’re excited to have a partner like CAPZA joining us to support our corporate growth at a very strategic time for LuxCarta,” adds Albéric Maumy, CEO of LuxCarta. “Building on investments we’ve already made in R&D to automate our production chain, we’re enthusiastic about the next chapter of our corporate story.”

This is the fifth investment of the CAPZA Transition fund, which invests to support companies at strategic turning points.

[1] CAPZA (formerly Capzanine) is the commercial name of Atalante SAS, portfolio management company approved on 11/29/2014 by the « Autorité des Marchés Financiers » under GP-04000065.

[2] Including assets managed by a third party and advised by Artemid SAS. Based on valuations as of 31/12/20 and also including funds raised until March 2021.

[3] The funds of the CAPZA Transition range are managed by the asset management company CAPZA, and advised by CAPZA Transition SAS which has financial investment advisor status (CIF in France) and is registered by the Orias under the number 18001601 since the 23/03/2018.

[4] The funds of the Artemid range are managed both by a third party and by the asset management company CAPZA and advised by Artemid SAS, which is a subsidiary of CAPZA and Amiral Gestion and has financial investment advisor status (CIF in France). Artemid SAS is registered by the Orias under the number 14003497 since the 05/28/2014.

About CAPZA Transition

The CAPZA Transition fund aims at supporting healthy businesses at strategic turning points (reorganization of the capital structure, relaunch of a growth strategy or recover from a phase of underperformance). We assist these businesses by offering liquidity and refinancing solutions. Our diagnosis aims at creating a consensus on the strategy to align all stakeholders’ objectives. The CAPZA Transition fund is a transparent, constructive and reliable partner that can deliver complex transactions in limited time.

Financing can be provided either in the form of equity, bullet loans, convertible debt or a combination of these instruments matching any situation.

About CAPZA

Created in 2004, CAPZA[1] is an established European private investment platform focused on small and mid-cap companies. The company is majority owned by its teams and supported by the AXA Group.

With €5.1bn of assets[2], CAPZA places its experience and passion for developing businesses at the service of investors in Europe and worldwide with its platform of 6 complementary areas of expertise: Flex Equity, Private Debt, Transition[3], Artemid[4], Growth Tech and Expansion.

CAPZA offers financing solutions to small and mid-cap companies at every stage of their development. Its unique platform allows CAPZA to support companies over the long term by providing them with custom made financing solutions (majority equity, minority equity, subordinated debt, senior debt, etc.). CAPZA is a generalist but has built up strong expertise in supporting companies in the health, technology and services sectors.

CAPZA Group has about 80 employees based in Paris, Munich, Madrid and Milan.

More information: https://capza.co Twitter: @capza_co

About BNP Paribas Développement

BNP Paribas Développement, a BNP Paribas Group subsidiary founded in 1988, invests its own capital directly in promising small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies. As a minority shareholder, BNP Paribas Développement seeks to promote growth and ensure longer-term prosperity by facilitating ownership transfer. In addition to providing financial resources to ensure the stability of the company, BNP Paribas Développement’s mission is to support the management team in achieving its medium-term strategic plans without interfering in the day-to-day operations.

For more information: www.bnpparibasdeveloppement.com

About LuxCarta

LuxCarta focuses on the creation and delivery of geospatial products for the global telecom, simulation & training and other vertical markets. We specialize in the rapid production and delivery of quality fit-for-purpose mapping products to expert end users utilizing the latest technology advancements achieved through extensive R&D. Our customers are supported by skilled geospatial experts in their time zone through five corporate offices around the world. www.luxcarta.com