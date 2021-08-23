Salt Lake City, US, August 23, 2021 – Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) has today announced the appointment of its new Vice President Charles Loverso, who will lead the company’s sales and business development in North America.

With spectrum availability, 5G roll outs and a political push for enhanced infrastructure dominating the industry, Loverso will drive forward CBNG’s offering to help meet the challenges caused by modern connectivity demands. Despite the deployment of 5G, the roll out is slow with around 80 percent of the US without access to 5G networks.

Vice President Charles Loverso

Loverso said: “This is an exciting, but critical, time in North America in terms of 5G networks and the Fixed Wireless Access market. There is not an infinite amount of spectrum available, so operators must maximise the solutions, such as those provided by CBNG, that allow them to take advantage of the under-utilized frequency spectrum bands. I am looking forward to leading CBNG’s activities in this region and building on the great work that the company is doing.”

With more than 30 years of technical and sales experience, Loverso has launched new markets and built new business lines for communications equipment businesses, such as Redline Communications and DragonWave. He previously co-founded NSA Communications, an integrated data and voice communication solutions company, and was responsible for building the organization from the ground up.

CBNG Chief Executive Officer Nigel Hall added: “We are thrilled to welcome Charles to CBNG and the wealth of expertise in the broadband wireless industry that he brings. CBNG has key strategic relationships with operators and service providers within the US market and Charles is the right person to continue to develop and expand these relationships moving forward.”

CBNG’s highly successful VectaStar product is the most widely deployed and referenced licensed point-to-multipoint network solution in the world. More than 150 customers are currently using it in over 50 countries worldwide for enterprise access, mobile backhaul, small cell backhaul and ISP networks, with CBNG’s customers including seven of the world’s top 10 mobile operators.

For more information about Cambridge Broadband Networks Group, please visit https://www.cbng.co.uk/.

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Group

Since its inception in the year 2000, Cambridge Broadband Networks Group has revolutionised the use of microwave and millimetre wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks in the wide area. The company’s proprietary and ground-breaking technologies made it possible to move beyond simple point-to-point links in the high frequency bands. The arrival of point-to-multipoint in these bands transformed the business case and made it financially viable for service providers to deploy solutions. CBN went through a restructuring process earlier in 2020 and is now re-emerging as CBNG; a new company started from a management buyout taking forward the original CBNL brand, IP, customer base and products.

