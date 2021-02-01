Cambridge, 1 February 2021 – Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) has today announced the appointment of its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) William Webb, as the organization continues to drive forward advances within Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

With more than 30 years of experience, Webb was previously the President of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, becoming the youngest President in a century. In his time within the telecoms industry, he was also Director of Technology Resources at the UK regulator, Ofcom for over seven years and Director of Corporate Strategy at Motorola.

William Webb

“We are thrilled to welcome William to CBNG during an exciting time for the company, as we focus on breaking into new markets with our range of FWA solutions and software services,” said Nigel Hall, Chief Executive Officer at CBNG. “As momentum continues around 5G, our focus is on creating and developing next-generation products, as well as enhancing our network planning, design and optimization tools to meet the ever-evolving industry demands. I’m looking forward to William playing a strategic role at CBNG over the coming months.”

Webb will be responsible for leading the company’s technology vision and strategy, defining the future direction of CBNG’s solutions to ensure they meet the challenges that modern connectivity presents. This includes the development of a leading product which will take on the challenge of 5G, complementing CBNG’s existing and highly successful VectaStar platform.

"Providing broadband connections to homes and offices has never been more important, and wireless is the only way to deliver this quickly outside urban areas,” explained Webb. “With CBNG's heritage and expertise there is a unique opportunity to connect the unconnected and make a real difference to the world. I’m looking forward to bringing 30 years of experience to optimising the technology and matching the solution to the changing needs of the market."

VectaStar is the most widely deployed and referenced licensed point-to-multipoint network solution in the world, with more than 150 customers currently using it in over 50 countries. Recently CBNG announced its latest release of the A2/A3 variant of VectaStar at the end of 2020, allowing license holders in the US to operate in a band that up until recently, had been under-utilized.

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Group

Since its inception in the year 2000, Cambridge Broadband Networks has revolutionised the use of microwave and millimetre wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks in the wide area. The company’s proprietary and ground-breaking technologies made it possible to move beyond simple point-to-point links in the high frequency bands. The arrival of point-to-multipoint in these bands transformed the business case and made it financially viable for services providers to deploy solutions. CBN went through a restructuring process earlier in 2020 and is now re-emerging as CBNG; a new company started from a management buyout taking forward the original CBNL brand, IP, customer base and products.