September 2020 Global solutions provider Communication Components Inc. (CCI) brings 4x4 MIMO capability to its patented Bi-Sector Array™ Antennas to create a step change in capacity and speeds for mobile networks, through Higher Order Sectorisation (HOS) with 4x4 MIMO.

CCI Bi-Sector Antennas allow operators to reduce antenna count and replace existing 65° networks, while increasing cell site capacity and LTE data throughput by minimizing overlap between CCI’s patented asymmetric 33° split-sector shaped beams. This design approach lowers interference between sectors. All of this is achieved through a single panel array, producing significant CAPEX and OPEX cost savings for the operator.

Using Sectorisation with 4x4 MIMO has proved to be complementary - providing an additive effect, enhancing even further the move to creating faster and increased data throughput. CCI’s range of Bi-Sector Antennas with 4x4 MIMO enables capacity gains in excess of 2.5 times that of a legacy LTE 3-sector site. This dramatically improves network quality and user throughput by improving spectral efficiency, link quality, and reducing coverage constraints, offering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) improved capacity and coverage on their latest generation networks.

Deploying HOS with 4x4 MIMO is a crucial step change to enable MNOs to provide a high performance layer for the 4G(LTE) which maintains similar performance expectations to the new 5G networks and is a real boost for both FDD and TDD networks. Sectorisation and MIMO is an excellent way of improving efficiency when working with limited spectrum bandwidth, and is much more cost effective than purchasing spectrum or building new sites.

5G performance expectations are becoming the norm for many high-end users, and when 5G is not available the remaining network (fall-back) needs to have the capability to carry similar performance levels for the user. Hence the Bi-Sector Antenna with 4x4 MIMO capability is an excellent solution for maintaining a minimum 50MB/s performance for mobile users, bringing major capacity and speed improvements up to 5G levels. HOS plus 4x4 MIMO is even proving to be a highly cost-effective alternative to Massive-MIMO solutions for urban/suburban areas where lower height buildings limit the capacity improvement of such systems.

Released as first in a family of related products, the HBSA33R-KE6B is a 10-port Hybrid Bi-Sector Antenna, providing 2-ports of 65-degree at Low-Band (698-960 MHz) and a pair of CCI’s patented asymmetrical 33-degree split-sector beams in the High-Band (1695-2690 MHz) to support a full 4x4 MIMO split-sector.

CCI is the world leader in the development of dual and multi beam antennas for high capacity macro deployments and hot spots, to speak to them please contact Peter Jackson via sales@cciproducts.com or visit www.cciproducts.com

Company Background

CCI is a design and manufacturing firm founded by engineers with a technical solutions-based approach to delivering for its clients, who build their portfolio openly as an extension of their original patented phased array technology.

CCI creates the ability for an operator to have a high performance, high capacity node from a single location, enabling faster and lower cost deployment than other solutions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, CCI operates manufacturing, R&D and sales in over 25 strategic locations worldwide and owns affiliate companies BLINQ Networks and CCI Antennas based in Ottawa, Canada, where its antenna products are developed.

As the world races to enhance its connectivity whilst the effects of Covid-19 accelerate systemic and paradigm shifts in end user work and personal behaviours, CCI brings its in-house expertise to offer high quality proven and established revenue increasing RF solutions for cellular infrastructure, coverage enhancement, densification, spectrum refarming, providing equipment and co-location for the latest LTE, 4G and 5G technologies and portable PIM analysers.