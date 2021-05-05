LONDON, UK - Leading print solutions provider, Corona Corporate Solutions (CCS), has acquired the Managed Print Services (MPS) arm of Maintel Europe Ltd with effect from 30th April 2021.

The acquisition sees the entire MPS division of Maintel Europe Ltd, which consists of its staff, circa 2000 MIF (Machines in Field) and circa 700 customers being absorbed into CCS.

The Maintel MPS division acquisition will bring further scale and geographical reach for CCS alongside opportunities for further growth. Andy Moffitt, CCS CEO, added “this is a really exciting addition to the CCS Family and our first as we emerge from the COVID crisis. We are also opening a new Blackburn office to support this new business and establish a hub in the North West.”

About Corona Corporate Solutions Ltd (CCS)

Corona Corporate Solutions Ltd (CCS) is a leading digital print solution provider in the UK and a highly specialised business telecoms provider. We offer a consolidated product and service portfolio from Konica Minolta, Ricoh and Canon to name a few partners, which focus on helping organisations to improve efficiency, increase productivity and reduce costs.

About Maintel

Maintel is a trusted provider of cloud and managed communications services helping customers in both public and private sectors improve their business through digital transformation. Founded in 1991, Maintel became a public company on the London AIM market in 2004 and has grown both organically and through strategic acquisition. Based from five UK office locations serving customers globally, through both direct relationships and via a network of strategic partners.

