LONDON, July 1, 2021 - CI&T, a digital specialist for global brands, today announced the acquisition of Dextra, a Brazilian based software development company that creates end-to-end digital products. This acquisition is part of CI&T's ongoing effort to amplify its capabilities and build a stronger global market presence.

Dextra has over 1,200 experienced digital professionals, top-tier clients in Brazil and the U.S., and has developed a similar culture to CI&T focused on being lean, agile and providing full digital solutions. Dextra creates end-to-end digital products, from innovation and design to running secure and scalable software, which complements CI&T’s current offering.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to grow and expand our operations together with Dextra, a company that we have always admired and respected. The market demand is very high and together our offering is even stronger," celebrated Cesar Gon, CI&T's founder and CEO.

This acquisition further cements CI&T’s market leader position in Brazil, increases the potential for nearshore opportunities, and will offer more comprehensive and robust solutions for both client portfolios. As both companies share similar cultural building blocks, incorporating the CI&T framework of an adhocratic management system with independent and decentralized decision-making will facilitate a seamless transition and help generate fast and relevant business impact for clients.

"Our success at Dextra has the potential to be exponential and global, and we are looking forward to starting our next chapter with CI&T. We are very excited about this new phase for the company," explained Eduardo Coppo, founder and CEO of Dextra.

CI&T will add Dextra’s experienced tech professionals, seasoned group of founders and senior management to its global employee base of over 4,000 digital specialists, and clients such as Alelo, Solvay, Serasa Experian and McDonald’s, among others. On top of providing a wider range of services to the market, this merger will strengthen CI&T’s technical expertise.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

About Dextra

Dextra is an expert in combining design methodologies, agile development and data science to deliver digital products that boost our customers' businesses. We are a team of more than 1,200 people developing digital transformation projects in leading companies in their sectors in Brazil and the US. Since 2013 we are proud to be recognized among the 10 best IT & Telecom companies to work for by GPTW, in addition to several awards received from our clients for excellence in delivery and innovation.

About CI&T

CI&T is a digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation. As digital natives, we bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence of 4,000 professionals in strategy, research, data science, design, and engineering, we unlock top-line growth, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency.