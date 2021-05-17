Solange Sobral takes a strategic position in CI&T’s London office as EVP of EMEA to rapidly expand European operations

London, UK, May 17, 2021 – CI&T, a global digital specialist, today announced that Solange Sobral will bring her 24 years’ experience at the company to European operations as EVP of EMEA. She will be joining the team based in London to expand the business across Europe. Sobral will be charged with growing the customer base, as well as positioning CI&T as a leader in innovation and digital transformation for large organisations throughout Europe.

With over 24 years of experience in the technology sector, Sobral holds a master's degree in Computer Science from Unicamp, one of the top research universities in Brazil, and has spent her career building CI&T’s presence in Brazil. She was also recently elected as the first woman to serve on the board of directors of Unidas, one of the largest car rental companies in Brazil.

Solange will continue to be the global lead for CI&T’s ESG strategy and initiatives. She has been a keynote speaker at global events on diversity and has a passion for women in tech and black tech initiative.

"Since the beginning of my career, my mission has been to provide digital experiences that solve problems and improve the lives of not only our customers, but their end customers as well. I also have a passion for improving the lives of those at CI&T and the organisations we partner with. As we continue to drive our expansion in Europe, I am excited to help bring these core values to more organisations,” said Solange Sobral.

CI&T is focused on working with major global brands on project that impact their whole business, but also provide local expertise for specific challenges and Sobral's new position is in line with this goal, reinforcing CI&Ts presence in the global market. In 2020, the company announced the opening of five new regional offices, two in European (London and Lisbon), two in the Asia-Pacific region (New Zealand and Australia) and one in North America (Toronto, Canada).

"As with our success in the North American, Asian and Brazilian markets, we want our digital solutions, as well as a lean model, to help businesses focused on rapid learning, experimentation and impact. Working with large European companies, we hope to increase operational efficiency and drive customer and employee satisfaction,” continued Sobral.

Sobral will be based in London, which is the headquarters of CI&T's European operation, with a focus on projects in Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain, in addition to the local bases of Portugal and the United Kingdom.

