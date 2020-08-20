20.08.2020 Cologne (ots) | CIVIS Media Prize 2020 – Europe’s most prestigious media prize for integration and cultural diversity is once again honouring programme achievements in film, television, radio, the Internet and cinema. Over 900 programmes from 22 EU states and Switzerland have entered the CIVIS Competition 2020. They deal with subjects such as fleeing to Europe, racism and antisemitism in many different ways; however, they also cover strategies against hate and violence and the promotion of the peaceful coexistence of people with diverse geographical and cultural origins.

ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Deutschlandfunk and France Télévisions have nominated programmes – as well as Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, Österreichischer Rundfunk and Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen. Other nominees include Südwestrundfunk, Westdeutscher Rundfunk and ZDFneo/funk. Deutsche Welle receives an honorable mention.

One decision is already final: Arkadij Khaet from Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg receives the YOUNG C. AWARD.

More detailed information:

https://www.civismedia.eu/en/media-foundation/press

The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is sub-divided into the AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, CINEMA AWARD and YOUNG C. AWARD. Plus the new TOP AWARD worth EUR 15,000.

The CINEMA AWARD 2020 for European films in German cinemas will be decided by public vote. Online voting for the CINEMA AWARD will take place from 26 August to 2 September 2020. This public vote will determine which of the nominated films will receive the CINEMA AWARD.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s prizes will not be awarded during a gala at the Federal Foreign Office, but as part of a newly designed TV broadcast. The CIVIS Media Prize 2020 is scheduled to be awarded on Friday, 2 October 2020 and will be instantaneously transmitted via LIVE stream. The CIVIS award ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, 4 October 2020, 11:30 pm on ARD/Das Erste. The short film “Masel Tov Cocktail” by the YOUNG C. winner will be shown on ARD/Das Erste following the award ceremony. The CIVIS award ceremony will be available to view in the ARD/Das Erste media library from 3 October 2020.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, ARTE, 3sat, PHOENIX, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The German Federal Government Commissioner for Migration, Refugees and Integration, WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance – Film & Television, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) are cooperation partners. The European Parliament is patron of the CIVIS Media Prize.

