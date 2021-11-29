The competition for the European CIVIS Media Prize is now open. European programmes on addressing migration, integration, cultural diversity and – linked to this – social cohesion can be submitted up to and including 19 January 2022. The CIVIS Media Prize honours outstanding TV, radio and online productions that promote peaceful coexistence between people from different geographic and cultural backgrounds.

The CIVIS Awards are presented in four fields and in various categories:

VIDEO AWARD: Non-fiction programmes, fiction programmes and social media formats (moving images)

AUDIO AWARD: Short programmes of up to six minutes, long programmes over six minutes and podcasts

YOUNG C. AWARD (films, age restriction applies)

CINEMA AWARD (audience award)

The CIVIS TOP AWARD is an additional prize honouring the best production of the year in the AUDIO, VIDEO and YOUNG C. categories. No direct candidatures can be entered for the CIVIS TOP AWARD.

The total prize money is € 27,000.

Click here to register: https://registration.civismedia.eu/

The CIVIS Media Prize is sponsored by ARD, represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The Federal Government Commissioner for Integration, WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance – Film & Television, VFF Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) are cooperation partners.

The non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Cologne is responsible for organising the competition, jury meetings and award ceremony.

The European CIVIS Media Prize aims to encourage media professionals to deal with topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and social cohesion in a creative, constructive and, where necessary, (self) critical way.

Here are the conditions of participation 2022

