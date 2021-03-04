London, UK, Thursday 4th March 2021: CMS Distribution, a leading value-added distributor of business and consumer technologies, announced today the acquisition of sysob IT-Distribution GmbH & Co.KG. sysob is a value-added distributor (VAD) of Security, Networking and Server Based computing products, based in Bavaria, Germany. sysob manage a strong technology portfolio which includes global brands such as Okta, Pulse Secure and Yubico.

The collaboration of CMS and sysob, with their respective heritages in Security, Networking and Enterprise Technology solutions, creates a strong force in the value-added IT distribution market. The enlarged group will benefit from expanded territories and complimentary vendors that enhance its offering to a broader range of customers. In addition to this extended portfolio, sysob adds technical skills and services capabilities augmenting the groups value proposition. The result will be increased growth opportunities for partners across key vertical markets in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

sysob is led by Thomas Hruby, Founder and Managing Director, who will remain with the business and continue to drive sysob’s growth strategy. sysob was founded in 1999 and has grown into a multi award winning value-added distributor (VAD) with a team of 36 people and annual sales in excess of €30m.

Frank Salmon, CMS Distribution Founder and CEO, said, “sysob is a strategic acquisition, enabling us to expand our true value-added IT products, services and solutions across Europe. Our group has many complementary attributes, a large and loyal customer base, and we are both widely known for our expertise as a trusted advisor, partner relationships, and reputation for delivering results. I’m delighted to welcome sysob to our group and look forward to continuing a strong growth strategy together.”

“This acquisition offers great opportunities to grow and to expand our services in managed and professional services. We are expecting synergies and diversifications in the product portfolio, as well as the possibility of selective access for our Vendor partners to the pan-European distribution market. At the same time, we will be a complimentary partner for CMS in the DACH countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) due to our longstanding partner network.” added Thomas Hruby, Founder and Managing Partner, sysob.

CMS Distribution is a value-added IT distributor of business and consumer technology products. CMS is a trade only organisation creating global markets for 150+ manufacturers, selling to corporate resellers, managed service providers, and high street and online retailers. CMS Distribution specialises in taking emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services. With a team of 400+ people and sales of £485m+ in 2020, CMS help customers to grow their businesses across 13 locations in 8 countries including, the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Sweden, China, the USA and now Germany.

sysob IT-Distribution GmbH & Co. KG, with more than 2,000+ reseller partners, is one of the largest owner-managed value-added distributors (VAD) in the German-speaking world. sysob has a diversified portfolio of advanced solutions in the areas of Security, WiFi, and Server-based computing. In addition to a strong technology portfolio - which includes globally recognised brands such as Okta, Pulse Secure and Yubico - sysob, as a total solution provider, offers IT system houses, as well as retail partners, comprehensive support when it comes to project planning and management.

