New Culture Amp community resources support employees during uncertainty

London 31 March 2020… To support organisations through the COVID-19 outbreak, Culture Amp, the people and culture platform, has launched free Emergency Response Employee Engagement survey templates so that businesses can assess employee morale, make informed decisions and do the right thing by its people.



The survey templates will enable organisations to assess employee sentiment and understand how people feel about the company’s response during these uncertain times.



Collecting the right information at the right time will help inform the next steps the organisation should take. For example, which, if any, benefits should get cut first, whether sacrifices are being fairly distributed and if adjustments need to be made to any new ways of working.



“Employee experience is one of the most important business considerations during tough times, when an organisation’s commitment to its employees is laid bare,” explains Didier Elzinga, CEO and co-founder, Culture Amp. “It’s crucial that leaders listen to the concerns of their employees at this time. How they decide to face these moments of trauma will set the behaviour patterns for the future so it’s important to do the best thing for employees now and over the coming days, weeks and months.”



Culture Amp has launched two survey templates addressing areas such as company confidence, communication and awareness, business continuity, well-being and health.



The Emergency Response – COVID-19 Pulse Survey is designed specifically for the current situation and is intended to be an ongoing shorter survey to check-in with employees regularly (eg, weekly) and track trends over time.



The Emergency Response – Extended Survey Template is intended to gain a full understanding of how employees feel about any fast-changing and / or emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It contains additional questions for most factors including leadership, role enablement and communication, providing a wider pull of questions to select from.

The survey templates can be found at Culture Amp’s Community hub - https://www.culturefirst.com/resilience - where there are also curated and crowdsourced COVID-19 resources to support HR teams through testing times.

ENDS

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the leading People & Culture Platform helping companies take action to improve employee engagement, retention and performance. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by 2,750 customers including Aegon, Airbnb, Go Cardless, KIND Snacks, McDonald’s, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Salesforce and Slack. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York, Culture Amp has raised $150,000,000 USD from leading venture capital funds, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Blackbird Ventures and Sequoia Capital China. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.



For more information, please contact:

Jillian Alexander

Alexander PR Ltd

+44 79 49 602484

jillian@alexander-pr.co.uk