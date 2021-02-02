Quality (66%) and volume (48%) of candidates improves but companies letting applicants down

Recruitment mechanisms failing as access to top talent a top challenge in 2021

40% hiring new roles, but remote interviewing only providing better outcomes for 33% of organisations

London, UK, 2nd February 2021: A new survey by Arctic Shores has uncovered revealing insights into the candidate application process since the pandemic, shining a light on the challenges currently faced by hiring departments in the new world of remote working.

According to the survey, the pandemic has triggered an influx in applicants and talent quality, with 48% declaring they have received more applications since COVID-19, and 66% reporting an improvement in candidate quality. However, access to top talent was cited as the top challenge for 2021 (19%), showing that companies are struggling to fully manage and take advantage of this talent influx.

Mounting Applications

In addition, although there is an increase in the quality and quantity of applications, only 7% of businesses are managing to provide feedback to all candidates.

“This is an incredibly busy time for hiring managers, but we now have an opportunity to help the unemployment crisis,” said Robert Newry, CEO and co-founder of Arctic Shores. “Companies are being faced with swathes of talent, and candidates going out of their way to be creative and clever about the application process, but organisations don’t have the processes to sift through and respond.”

New roles and turning remote

Regarding hiring processes in 2021, 40% respondents said 11-30% of hires will be new roles and half of those surveyed will be hiring more remote workers in 2021. Remote working constraints are not considered a top challenge (4%) for the year ahead.

However, when it comes to hiring, remote interviews have only provided better hiring outcomes for 33% of companies, with 18% finding hiring outcomes worse than before and 45% seeing the same result.

Robert concluded: “Talent Acquisition teams in growth companies are under huge pressure to fill roles quickly - the average time to hire in such companies is 30 days, which doesn't give time to manage this increased level of candidate applications. The focus has been almost entirely on the efficiency of processing the volume to the detriment of candidate experience and opportunity for all. The requirement for 2021 will be to digitise the recruitment process so it’s also more inclusive and respectful of candidates.”

-END-

About Arctic Shores

Since its launch in 2014, Arctic Shores’ pioneering behaviour-based assessments have improved diversity and reduced time-to-hire and recruitment costs at organisations around the world. Its award-winning technology removes unconscious bias from key points of the recruitment process to help companies to see beyond the contents of a CV and create truly inclusive hiring experiences.

Arctic Shores has provided a unique, stress-free and unbiased experience for nearly two million candidates, with existing clients including PwC, Siemens, Capita and the Ministry of Justice. Co-headquartered in Manchester and London, Arctic Shores employs 60 people supporting customers globally. It continues to grow following a $5.5m September 2019 funding round led by Beringea, with investors also including Candy Ventures.

The company is a member of the Deloitte Fast 50 and was included in Tech Nation’s Upscale 2020 programme, comprising of just 30 of the UK’s most promising tech companies, and has previously been featured in articles by the BBC, The Guardian and The Times.

For more information on Arctic Shores, please visit https://www.arcticshores.com.

Contact:

Leah Jones

CommsCo

ljones@thecommsco.com

+447 876 1177 60