6 May 2022: CREST, the international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body for the cyber security industry, has appointed Nick Benson as its new Chief Executive Officer. He joins CREST from his position as Chief Operating Officer of ORX, the largest global trade association supporting operational risk management in financial services. Prior to that he held executive roles across the finance and risk management divisions at Nationwide Building Society, one of the UK's largest retail financial services providers.

Nick Benson

“I would like to welcome Nick to the global CREST community,” said Rowland Johnson, CREST president. “He has an impressive track record of building and leading teams through expansion and transformation and while at ORX led a programme of organisational change and delivered strong growth and enhanced service quality. It is a very challenging time for the cyber security industry in the face of a rapidly evolving threat landscape and Nick’s knowledge and experience will be pivotal in supporting CREST members and driving the next stages in CREST’s development.”

Benson began his career at KPMG in its IT advisory divisions in London and Sydney and he qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ICAS) in 2005. He also has a BA in accounting and finance from Exeter University.

As CEO, Benson will work closely with the senior management team alongside CREST President Rowland Johnson, who will focus on representing and growing the business internationally.

“CREST is respected across the international cyber security industry,” said Nick Benson. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the CREST team at a time when it is about to surpass 300 members and is investing in new exams and accreditation on a global scale. This marks a new chapter in the CREST story, and I am very much looking forward to playing a part in it.”

