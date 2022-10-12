Wolf Oelschlegel brings 30 years of high-tech sales experience to edge-to-cloud file services leader.

New York, NY —October 12, 2022 — CTERA, the leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, today announced the appointment of Wolf Oelschlegel as its new Sales Director for the DACH region. Oelschlegel, an accomplished industry veteran, joins CTERA to continue accelerating CTERA’s momentum in the German, Austrian, and Swiss technology marketplaces.

CTERA logo

Wolf brings 30 years of experience from the high-tech and IT industry, where he held various sales management positions at major companies such as Siemens, Philips, and Hitachi, as well as start-ups such as Traxon Technologies and relayr. Wolf built and deepened partner sales structures, ensuring the exponential growth of business units. In addition to his extensive network in the DACH region, Wolf brings vast experience from international assignments in various European countries such as France, Denmark as well as Hong Kong, and the US.

“Wolf’s breadth of experience in key relevant verticals such as healthcare, defense, and engineering, will undoubtedly provide us with a strategic sales advantage in the DACH region,” said Michael Amselem, Vice President, EMEA Sales at CTERA. “Wolf’s proven channel sales experience is also critical in a region that is already one of CTERA’s most successful partner regions. We are excited to have Wolf onboard and excited to see how he will help us take the adoption of our solutions to the next level.”

“I’m ready to seize this opportunity to introduce even more companies to the benefits of CTERA’s edge-to-cloud file services technology,” said Wolf Oelschlegel, Sales Director for the DACH Region at CTERA. “CTERA is an excellent solution for the DACH region, with the potential to assist many local companies that are looking to accelerate their cloud transformation, but are concerned about challenges of data security, performance, and compliance.”

CTERA enables enterprise organizations to replace their traditional NAS systems with a multi-cloud file services solution that uses distributed caching and encryption from remote locations and endpoint users. This hybrid approach combines the security and performance of on-premises storage, with the elasticity, scale, and cost benefits of the cloud. Customers can control which cloud to use, ranging from 100% private, VPC, or hosted, with full data sovereignty and compliance with local regulations.

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

