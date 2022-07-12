London, 12th July 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a major new contract with Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS), the leading telecommunications company in the Seychelles, to implement a complete digital BSS/OSS solution. Cerillion is providing a full turnkey delivery of Cerillion Unify, within a private cloud deployment to maximise the benefits of data security, control, and cost of operation.

Based on the company's BSS/OSS product suite, Cerillion Unify is a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs who need to manage the full range of service types, payment methods and business models in a single convergent system. With a full portfolio of B2B and B2C services to support, CWS will be able to streamline its business processes using Cerillion Unify’s end-to-end process automation, as well as delivering on its digital vision through Cerillion’s mobile app and self-service portal.

“Whilst continuing on our digital transformation journey, we know now, more than ever, that data quality is the key to transformation success,” said Shoaib Khan, CTO of CWS. “Cerillion provides not only the BSS/OSS software to facilitate our digital vision, but also private cloud deployment and the proven track record of integration and data migration that will ensure we can deliver on our wider digital roadmap.”

“Cable & Wireless plays a big part in the lives of the people of the Seychelles, and this digital transformation programme will deliver significant benefits throughout the communities we serve,” added George Doffay, CEO of CWS. “We have chosen Cerillion because they provide a SaaS solution with the certainty of outcome we need for this mission-critical project, and we’re confident that this investment will provide the BSS/OSS platform for our on-going success.”

“We are delighted to be helping Cable & Wireless Seychelles as they continue their digital transformation journey,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Our experience of working with other similar quad-play CSPs means we can add significant value through best practices and lessons learned, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

About Cable & Wireless Seychelles

Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS) is the leading telecommunications company in the country, having started by establishing the first connection from Seychelles to the rest of the world in 1893, to now being Seychelles’ provider of choice. CWS connects businesses, homes, and individuals with revolutionary state-of-the-art solutions delivered on the fastest LTE 4G+ network, the only 5G network in Seychelles, and an advanced fiber-optic link.

As the first and only quad-play provider in Seychelles, they offer a full range of communications and entertainment services such as IPTV, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile for residential and business customers.

Being a 100% Seychellois-owned company, they are dedicated to delivering the best telecommunication services, reliable connections, and the best customer service experience to Seychelles.

For more information on their products and services, please visit www.cwseychelles.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

