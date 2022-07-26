Brazilian company Cadastra delivers digital performance, data, and transformation projects in Europe and US, helping brands with international expansion and eCommerce.

Accelerated digitisation, hybrid working and cross-border eCommerce have opened up a wealth of opportunities for brands to expand into new markets.

London, 26 07 2022 – Global marketing, technology and data solutions company, Cadastra, is strengthening its presence in the EMEA region with the opening of a new London office.

Cadastra is a global marketing, technology and data solutions company that doubled its US and European revenues in 2021, and forecasts another 30% YoY increase in 2023.

Cadastra first launched in Brazil over 20 years ago, but international growth began in London in 2018 to fully service its global client base - servicing businesses across B2B, B2C and DTC in the FMCG, technology and retail sectors.

"Cadastra's vision is to be the ‘one partner’ that companies need to fulfil and manage the entire business strategy and digital communications lifecycle. We found success in other markets by delivering real transformation, strategy and data integration, and business scalability and efficiencies. Cadastra’s breadth and depth of knowledge across digital channels and technology platforms allow us to collaborate with B2B, B2C and DTC brands at different stages of digital maturity." says Gustavo Bacchin, CEO EMEA at Cadastra.

Gustavo Bacchin explains that cross-border eCommerce and remote working have enabled brands to explore international expansion with a new and more efficient approach.

"Using a breadth of technological and data resources, it has become possible to build an in-depth understanding of international markets. These advances have given businesses the ability to profile and grasp the behaviour of a broader set of potential customers. With this new information, it is now much more feasible to design a global channel strategy to support new sales and growth — all within a concise timeframe. The data that is generated can help businesses predict consumer behaviour, improve decision making and determine the ROI. The business intelligence developed through this process acts as a strategic asset and aids with developing smarter marketing decisions." he says.

Experience from work carried out by the teams across different locations around the globe has given Cadastra access to unique talent and innovations, and helped develop new efficiencies at scale. Cadastra is uniquely positioned to, not only, help support global brands scale their marketing efforts, but also help open up additional revenue opportunities from new audiences and territories.

"Cadastra’s international expansion focuses on a ‘performance first' mantra, that always aims to put the customer at the centre of the project. This requires a consultative approach, which engages our experienced business & strategy teams to lead on delivering the best possible outcome for the organisation, and the consumer. This strategy has led to delivering campaigns outside of LatAm, and the feedback from brands has been positive, resulting in more clients driving demand for additional services." says Gustavo Bacchin.

Accelerating UK Fashion Sales

One of the most successful cases was a project developed for a British fashion brand with stores throughout the UK. The company needed to create new acquisition and retention strategies to improve its eCommerce conversion rates.

"We worked on building a strategy to cover all stages of the consumer journey, engaging different audiences at the right time, with the right message, working with various channels and media formats. The consumer journey is sophisticated and complex, we need to bring the strategy to deliver relevancy at all touchpoints." says Gustavo Bacchin.

The volume of new users increased 119%, the conversion was up by 15%, and revenue grew 13% MoM. Over an extended period the brand saw paid media revenue increase by 60%, and a 111% increase in new users visiting the brand from paid media, and a 40% increase in site revenue generated from PPC.

Global Expansion for North American Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, Peerspace

Our latest venture with Peerspace, the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events has gone from strength-to-strength, month-on-month. Our goal was to help Peerspace drive international awareness of their product in new markets by understanding local user behaviour.

“Cadastra has been a great partner to us, and we’re very happy with the team’s performance. At Peerspace, we are moving quickly on a range of digital marketing projects, and having a truly collaborative partner like Cadastra, who understands our business and the speed at which we’re executing, is invaluable," said Chief Marketing Officer Luke Tarbi.

“Their flexibility and responsiveness helps us deliver great results in an efficient manner. Our work with Cadastra has had a notable impact on our understanding of our international customers and potential customers. We’ve been impressed by the volume and breadth of recommendations the team has offered, and they’ve demonstrated a strong understanding of our business and objectives in our time working together.”

About Cadastra

Cadastra is a global performance company, combining business strategy, technology, data & analytics, and media execution.

Launched in Brazil in 2000 as pioneers and leaders in search marketing, the only company in Latin America to offer end-to-end digital transformation services with proprietary methodology, delivering a 93% client retention rate.

Cadastra comprises five business units: Business Strategy (consulting and business strategy), Performance & Growth (media and MarTech platforms), Engaging Experiences (CRM and SEO), Data & Analytics, and Content & Creativity. Cadastra has 500+ professionals across four offices (Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, and London). It has been recognised more than 13 times by Great Place to Work (GPTW), including among the Best Places for Women to Work. The company has already received the most important recognitions in the digital sector.

Highlights include: Agency of the Year by Google, Google Partner Awards (2021), and was the first to win the e-commerce awards from the marketplace leader in LatAm, Mercado Livre, and the Waze Awards.

https://cadastra.com/en/