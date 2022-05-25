Canapii is proud to announce it is amongst the Eventex Awards 2022 winners - the 12th global awards for events and experience marketing.

As a leading provider of digital event tools and solutions, Canapii was awarded with two Gold awards for the best Virtual Event Platform as well as Virtual Experience Solution, and achieved Silver within the Event Technology category.

“The industry faced some unprecedented challenges over the last few months, but here is another shining example of the dedication of its talented professionals to produce amazing event experiences. Winning an Eventex award is recognition for everyone in Canapii, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team I want to congratulate Canapii with this great achievement.” - comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

Eventex Awards 2022 received 606 entries from 33 countries. It’s truly an honor to be recognized and awarded amongst so many other brilliant events and projects from around the world.

“The rate at which the event industry has evolved is tremendous. To remain at the forefront, we’re continuously innovating our products and solutions to create better in-person, hybrid and virtual experiences,” explained Rita Chaher, Co-Founder at Canapii. “By working closely with our clients, we are in a better position to provide them with the exact set of tools and solutions they need to make their event strive, both online and offline”.

The Eventex awards are the latest series of recognitions that Canapii has received for innovation and excellence as all-in-one event management software. Canapii event management platform was recently recognized as the 2nd fastest growing product in G2’s list of 100 fastest growing products for 2022. The company was also awarded with three outstanding awards: The Software award in the start-up category by the Singapore Business Review, Best Event Tech Start-Up award at Event Tech Live 2021 and Top Event Management Solution Provider in the UK by Martech Outlook. These series of awards and nominations truly highlight our legitimacy in the field as the event management platform of choice for delivering extraordinary event experiences.

About the Eventex Awards

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the industry, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year the competition highlights the best agencies, events, and tech from the world of events.

About Canapii

Canapii provides unique solutions to manage in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Launching a virtual event platform in 2020, they have hosted over 130 000 users across the globe, and work with leading brands including Adobe, Hewlett Packard and LSE.

As the only supplier with genuine 24/7 customer service, our global team lives and breathes events, no matter their location or size. From registration all the way to post-event analytics, Canapii users can streamline their entire event organization and create truly unique event experiences. By being ahead of the innovation curve, we enable our customers to impress their audiences every step of the way. For more information, visit https://canapii.com/

